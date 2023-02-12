Adult Swim is at it again, guys. The late-night block is teaming up with Takahashi Nakamura and Studio 4°C on a special anime. The crew plan to bring Ballmastrz: Rubicon to the small screen long after the original series' premiere. So if you have been wanting to check in on the anime, you'll get what you want soon enough.

As you can see above, Adult Swim and Nakamura released the first trailer for Ballmastrz: Rubicon not long ago. The special, which branches from the original Ballmastrz: 9009 series, plans to go live on February 20th.

Clearly, the anime's return is a wild one to witness, but fans are more than happy to see Nakamura at work. After all, the director has proven his craft time and again in the industry. Known best for Fantastic Children, Nakamura has worked on dozens of anime projects like Akira, Tree of Palme, and more. His career has slowed in the past two decades though he's kept busy with projects like Ylion and Callysia.

For those who are not familiar with the Ballmastrz franchise, its history is a wild one. The series began as an adult animated series under Christy Karacas starring Natasha Lyonne. Animated by Titmouse Inc and Williams Street, the dark series leaned into anime tropes and tastes quite often. Now, an actual anime studio is ready to try its hand at Ballmastrz with Adult Swim's special. And of course, there is no one better to oversee the series than Nakamura.

What do you think about this upcoming anime drop? Will you be tuning into the Adult Swim series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.