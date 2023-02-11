Nier: Automata's anime debut had been hit by an unexpected delay a few weeks back, and now the series has finally set a release date for its new episodes now that Nier: Automata Ver1.1a is gearing up for its return from hiatus! The first three episodes of the new anime taking on the massively successful Square Enix video game franchise hit screens without any real issue, but following the third episode it was suddenly announced that there would be an indefinite delay from Episode 4 on due to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the production schedule.

Later confirmed to be the case from the creator behind the franchise, Yoko Taro, in a message to fans, Nier: Automata Ver1.1a is finally coming back with new episodes much sooner than expected. The official Twitter account for the anime has confirmed that the series will be back on track with Episode 4 airing on Saturday, February 18th. With the anime being on hiatus since January 28th, it hasn't been too long of a delay for the next wave of episodes considering the wait could have been much longer:

How to Watch Nier: Automata's New Anime Episodes

With Nier: Automata Ver1.1a now returning with new episodes likely through to the end of its slate, it's the perfect time to catch up with the anime before it kicks in again. If you wanted to jump in with the anime just as it returns with its new episodes overseas, you can now find the first three episodes of the Nier: Automata anime streaming with Crunchyroll. As for what to expect from this new take on the franchise, they tease the anime as such:

"The distant future, 5012. The sudden aerial invasion of Earth by and their creations led mankind to the brink of extinction. The surviving number of humans who took refuge on the moon to organize a counterattack using soldiers to recapture Earth. However, the war reaches a stalemate as the continue to multiply infinitely. In turn, humanity deploys a new unit of android soldiers as an ultimate weapon: YoRHa. Newly dispatched to Earth 2B joins 9S, the analyst currently stationed there, where amid their mission, they encounter a myriad of mysterious phenomena… This is the story of these lifeless and their endless fight for the sake of mankind."

Are you excited to see Nier: Automata's anime finally coming back for new episodes?