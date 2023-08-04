Best Original Adult Swim Series

Adult Swim first began as a programming block on Cartoon Network in 2001, offering more mature programming at a later time slot for the cable network. Beginning with the likes of Home Movies, Cowboy Bebop, and Space Ghost: Coast To Coast, the platform has become a major part of the history of television. Over the decades, Adult Swim has created some big original series to help populate its roster and what better time than now to break down some of the biggest original series created for the programming block? It's hard to deny that Adult Swim hasn't been a major success for Cartoon Network, as the block was initially relegated to a late night time slot but has since expanded to become a bigger part of the cable channel. In fact, Adult Swim recently expanded its hours even further, bringing back classic shows to show that the platform still has some serious juice. Recently, at San Diego Comic-Con, Adult Swim and Toonami revealed that they are working on some major original anime series, proving that there are more original series coming down the pike. What is your favorite Adult Swim original? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Cartoon Network.

Rick And Morty (Photo: Cartoon Network) It's hard to deny that Rick And Morty hasn't become one of the biggest animated series for Adult Swim, and Cartoon Network in general. Becoming a part of the public zeitgeist in rapid succession following its debut in 2013. Gaining six seasons, with more on the way, the series focuses on the surreal adventures of the Smith family as they explore the universe, alternate realities, and the emotional turmoil of their respective existences. Rick And Morty became so popular in fact that a spin-off anime series is in production. prevnext

The Venture Bros First arriving in 2003 from creators Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer, The Venture Bros has long been a fan-favorite Adult Swim original, and for good reason. The animated series follows the adventures of the Venture family as they deal with their arch-nemesis the Monarch and navigate a world that pokes fun at some serious pop culture icons along the way. The series recently came to an end with its original movie, The Venture Bros: Radiant Is The Blood of The Baboon Heart, but it makes for a worthy finale for the beloved animated original. prevnext

The Eric Andre Show Adult Swim might be on Cartoon Network, but the programming block has found a place for some surreal live-action series, with The Eric Andre Show being a prime example. Aside from having some hilarious street skits that see Eric bending the minds of those unfortunate to come across him, the show will also see some major celebrities being "pranked" in some of the wildest ways imaginable. The Eric Andre Show is unlike anything that has ever been brought to television and that's a very good thing. prevnext

Check It Out! With Dr. Steve Brule (Photo: Cartoon Network) John C. Reilly plays a "doctor" on a local public access show who attempts to take his viewers on a journey through some pretty rudimentary topics, that he himself doesn't quite understand. Obviously, Reilly became a big name in Hollywood but there's just something about his portrayal here as an aloof talk show host that makes it one of his best roles. Employing a number of other comedians, and some strange participants, we think that Check It Out! With Dr. Steve Brule is able to edge out the offerings of Tim And Eric on this list. prevnext

Primal (Photo: Adult Swim) Primal is hands down one of Adult Swim's best original animated series, roaring from the mind of Samurai Jack creator Genndy Tartakovsky. The show follows the prehistoric journey of Spear and Fang, seeing the unlikely pair attempting to survive their chaotic world while discovering that their planet is far bigger than they might have expected. Following the end of season 2, Tartakovsky confirmed that he is planning on continuing the show for a third season and taking a different approach with an anthology format moving forward. Most likely, the spirit and brutality of Spear and Fang will live on. prevnext

Metalocalypse (Photo: Cartoon Network) Set to end in a similar fashion to The Venture Bros with its own movie, Metalocalypse first premiered in 2006 on Adult Swim. Focusing on the greatest metal band of all time, Dethklok, the show is definitely one of the bloodiest entries on this list, while still maintaining a serious level of humor along the way. The animated show also happens to have one of the most killer soundtracks around, as creator Brendon Small also takes the opportunity to create wild metal songs for the series and even going on tour. prevnext

Sealab 2021 Sealab 2021 actually premiered before Adult Swim was officially created, introducing the hilarious series that took old footage from a previous cartoon and twisted it into something beautiful and horrific. The animated series came to an end after four seasons in 2005, but it still houses some of the funniest moments in Cartoon Network history to this day. prevnext