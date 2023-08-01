Adult Swim Favorite Makes Surprise Return to Max

It looks like Adult Swim has won this round! This year has been a wild one for the late-night block, after all. While the team at Warner Bros. Discovery announced plans to expand the block, Adult Swim saw itself hit by several Max removals. Some of the program's best originals were taken down from Max only to reappear some months later. And now, it seems another show has met the same fate.

Of course, we're talking about Metalocalypse here. The hit metal series is back on Max, so you can stream it right now in the United States. All four seasons of the TV-MA title are up to watch if you have a Max subscription. This is a new development considering Max removed Metalocalypse from its catalog earlier this summer, but hey – at least we got it back.

As you can imagine, Adult Swim fans are happy for this comeback, and it comes at a great time. The original series is slated to wrap its story in a matter of weeks courtesy of a new movie. Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar is slated to drop on August 22nd on Blu-ray and digital. The new film promises to close the story that Metalocalypse set into motion years ago, and now new fans can catch up on the plot courtesy of Max.

If you are not familiar with Metalocalypse, you should know the series is the perfect blend of dark humor and surreal heavy metal. Created by Tommy Blacha and Brendon Small, Metalocalypse debuted in August 2006. It tells the story of a fictional death metal band called Dethlok, and it riffs on the culture surrounding heavy metal. From gore to groupies, Metalocalypse has it all, and its tongue-in-cheek humor has made it a cult hit with fans.

Want to know more about Metalocalypse? No sweat! You can read up on the series below courtesy of its official synopsis:

"The epic and over-the-top adventures of Dethklok, the world's most successful death metal band. Between the pressures of fame, family, their psycho fans, and a secret organization out to destroy them, the biggest death metal band on the planet will rock the world or die trying."

What do you think about this latest Max turnaround? What other shows does the streaming service need to revisit? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!