Adult Swim's Newest Anime Will Debut Dubbed And Subbed

Adult Swim's Ninja Kamui is set to premiere next month, and fans will have the option to check it out dubbed or subbed.

Adult Swim has become a premiere spot to check out anime old and new in North America, with the Cartoon Network programming block aiming to offer an original series this year. Ninja Kamui is a totally original anime series that will arrive on February 11th, housing twelve episodes to chronicle a new bloody endeavor. While fans were anticipating Adult Swim's fresh anime, the cable channel has revealed that fans will have the option to check out Ninja Kamui both subbed and dubbed.

Adult Swim doesn't just have Ninja Kamui on the horizon, but the programming block is working on several anime originals. Junji Ito's Uzumaki adaptation is still in the works, and Adult Swim is working with legendary director Shinchiro Watanabe on the new series Lazarus.

Ninja Kamui's Upcoming Debut

Toonami shared the upcoming schedule next month, which will see Ninja Kamui's English Dub arrive at midnight, and the Japanese iteration arriving at 3AM Eastern Time. Based on the initial trailer released for the original series, the Adult Swim original is aiming to have some serious bloodshed as one ninja seeks revenge.

We have a brand new Toonami original coming at ya in February. You don’t want to miss out on the premiere of Ninja Kamui! You can watch both English dubbed and original Japanese with English subtitles. Posted by Toonami on Friday, January 19, 2024

The Adult Swim original anime will be directed by Sunghoo Park, who fans might know for their work on Jujutsu Kaisen, The God of High School, and Banana Fish. Ninja Kamui isn't the only project they have slated for 2024, as Park also worked on Netflix's upcoming Monsters special, which hails from the creator of One Piece. In 2023, here's what the director had to say regarding the Cartoon Network project, "This anime series is an original work in which the main character, Higan, takes revenge on the ninja organization that killed his family. We pursued a different action anime and storyline from existing ninja-based films. Especially in terms of the action, we tried to combine live-action and animation styles into one. And I think the music and voice acting are also important points to appreciate."

Park also took the chance to discuss how Ninja Kamui is set to be the first project for E&H Productions, hoping that fans will come to love the action-packed series, "This is the first animated series that E&H Productions has produced, and many of us put our hearts and souls into it. I hope you will enjoy watching the series to the end."

What has been your favorite Toonami original anime to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adult Swim.