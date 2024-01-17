Ninja Kamui Sets Adult Swim Premiere

It's happening! Back in 2022, Adult Swim informed fans it was creating an original anime titled Ninja Kamui, and we've just learned when it will go live. The show will premiere on February 10th at midnight on Adult Swim before heading to Max for streamers.

The update comes courtesy of Adult Swim as the late-night block just put out a new Ninja Kamui poster. It was there the program confirmed the original anime will debut in under a month's time. So if you have been eager for Ninja Kamui, your wait is almost over!

(Photo: Adult Swim)

For those unfamiliar with this project, Ninja Kamui will be headed up by director Sunghoo Park who many know from Jujutsu Kaisen season one. Takashi Okazaki was asked to design characters while Sola Entertainment produces the show with E&H Production. So far, no cast has been tied to Ninja Kamui, but we can expect to learn more about its voice actors once trailers go live.

Given the anime's original story, little is known about Ninja Kamui's plot. We know the story will follow a former ninja who travels on a mission to avenge his family. Park's previous work in anime promises plenty of action when Ninja Kamui launches. So if we had to say, this original series is going to be a must-watch for Adult Swim.

And of course, this anime is hardly the first one Adult Swim has invested in. From FLCL sequels to Blade Runner, the program has done it all. Beyond Ninja Kamui, Adult Swim is also working on original series for Junji Ito's Uzumaki as well as Lazarus involving Shinichiro Watanabe.

What do you think about this latest update on Ninja Kamui?