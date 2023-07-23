Jujutsu Kaisen Director Debuts Trailer for New Adult Swim Anime, Ninja Kamui

Adult Swim has debuted the brutal and bloody first trailer for Ninja Kamui, a new anime coming from the director behind Jujutsu Kaisen, Sunghoo Park! Adult Swim has made a greater effort to expand its productions into original anime projects in the last few years especially, and fans have already seen the results of these works with the likes of Fena: Pirate Princess and more. Announced to be in the works last year, Jujutsu Kaisen director Sunghoo Park had an intriguing new ninja action series in store with a curious first poster that teased it was going to be a bloody affair for sure.

Ninja Kamui was first confirmed to be in the works last Spring with a debut poster teasing a story about a ninja who had escaped his violent life and fled to the rural United States, and fans finally got the first look at this new anime in motion with the first trailer debuted during the Adult Swim Festival On the Green as part of the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 weekend. It looks like a brutal anime filled with all kinds of bloody action fans would hope to see from a new series coming to Toonami, and you can check out the first trailer for Ninja Kamui below:

What to Know About Ninja Kamui

Ninja Kamui is currently on track for a release with Adult Swim some time in 2024, but has not nailed down a concrete release date. Sunghoo Park (Jujutsu Kaisen, The God of High School) is directing the new anime for his new studio, E&H production and Sola Entertainment, and Takeshi Okazaki (Afro Samurai, Batman Ninja) will be handling the character designs. This will be the first anime produced by Park's E&H production studio, and Adult Swim teases what to expect from the upcoming Ninja Kamui anime as such:

"Ninja Kamui follows Joe Higan who is a Nukenin – a former ninja who escaped his clan and is hiding from his violent past in rural America with his family. One night, he is ambushed by a team of assassins from his former organization who exact a bloody retribution on Joe and his family for betraying their ancient code. Rising from his seeming "death," Joe will re-emerge as his former self – Ninja Kamui – to avenge his family and friends. Kamui is a 21st century ninja, a shadowy anachronism who pits his ancient skills against high-tech weaponry with brutal finesse. He must face off against trained assassins, combat cyborgs, and rival ninjas to bring down the very clan that made him."

