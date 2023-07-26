Adult Swim Saves One of Its Best Shows from Max's Chopping Block

Adult Swim has some of television's greatest animated titles, so you can see why fans get touchy when they're moved around. In the past few years, plenty of animated titles have been hit by streaming cuts, and Max earned an awful reputation for disappearing shows. This reputation was worsened recently when The Venture Bros. was reportedly put on Max's chopping block, but a new report reveals that isn't true.

The update comes from Adult Swim itself after fans spotted something concerning on Max. In the past few days, reports have run rampant about The Venture Bros. leaving Max after the show's expiration date moved up. However, the team behind Max debunked the reports to ScreenRant.

According to a Warner Bros. Discovery rep, The Venture Bros. is not leaving Max any time soon. The show has no planned removal date, so the expiration seen on the app was incorrect. The Venture Bros. will not expire on August 12th, so the show's creator can take a breath. Over on Twitter, Jackson Publick admitted he was just as blindsided by the show's removal as fans, but now Warner Bros. Discovery has revealed the situation was all misunderstood.

Sadly, it is easy to believe Max's removal of The Venture Bros. In the wake of the Warner Bros. Discovery merger, Max (then known as HBO Max) took flak last summer for removing tons of animated titles from its catalog. From Infinity Train to Victor and Valentino as well as Final Space, no show was safe from being axed. Recently, the merger left fans dismayed as Cartoon Network Studios – the home of hits like The Powerpuff Girls – closed its doors for good after merging with Warner Bros. Animation. The whole deal has put one of America's most beloved animation homes in limbo, so when Adult Swim's longest-running show was hit with an expiration date, fans weren't surprised.

Luckily, The Venture Bros. will remain on Max, and that is good timing since its finale just dropped. The show just released its long-awaited movie on Max, and it caps The Venture Bros. saga at last. So if you want to brush up on the super series, you can binge it on Max now. For more details on The Venture Bros., you can read its official synopsis below:

"The Venture Brothers are two all-American teens who spend most their time hopping from one adventure to the next. Along with their caustic and self-centered father, Dr. Venture, the brothers have the uber-spy Brock Samson to protect them. Beset on all sides, the Venture Brothers do all they can just to make it out alive."

What do you think about this Adult Swim turnaround? Are you mostly caught up with The Venture Bros...? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!