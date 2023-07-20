The Venture Bros. Creators Admit Saying Goodbye to the Show "Sucks"

The Venture Bros. will soon be coming to an end with a new movie serving as the series finale, but the creators behind The Venture Bros. admitted that "it sucks" saying goodbye to the series in this fashion as the duo wanted at least the previously planned eighth season of the animated series to work everything out. The Venture Bros. fans were taken by surprise some time ago when it was announced that the long running Adult Swim animated original would be cancelled in the midst of writing Season 8, but thankfully it was soon announced that the creators could bring it all to an end with a new movie serving as the proper finale.

In speaking with Mashable ahead of The Venture Bros.: Radiant is the Blood of the Baboon Heart's release on digital and Blu-ray, The Venture Bros. series creators Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer admitted that it "sucks" as their original plan was for a full eight season. "It might have been getting close to time to say goodbye for a while, just as creative people," Publick noted. "But yeah, I really wanted that eighth season, at least. An eighth season and a special would have been a little nicer."

How the Cancelled Venture Bros. Season 8 Became the Movie

"It was what you what you think it is," Hammer stated. "We had something planned. They said, 'No, but how about this?' And we said, 'We'll see what we can do.' And this [The Venture Bros.: Radiant Is the Blood of the Baboon Heart] is what we did." Then the process turned into what they could include for the new movie as Hammer explained, "We put on our list — these are the things we want to include...These are the things that aren't important. These are the things that are funny. These are the things we care about. And we wrote out [a] way too long script and did a few rewrites."

"We wrote our most detailed outline ever," Publick continued. "And we started writing the script. And when we got to the halfway point of the outline, we were already at the, like, seven-eighths point of what our page count should be. So we went, 'Oh, we gotta cut five scenes we wrote already and pare down the second act — like, way down.'" But if this is not the end, the creators still have yet to say a full goodbye in their hearts.

Speaking with ComicBook.com's Evan Valentine about the possibility of continuing, "We will never not have more stories to tell in this universe, but this is a pretty good ending if this needs to be the end," Doc Hammer stated. "We were never shooting toward a specific ending, but every day I have dumb things for Hank to say. Either this will never end or we're not over this 20 year marriage."

