Adult Swim Releases New Tuca & Bertie Season 2 Teaser

Tuca & Bertie Season 2 has a brand new teaser trailer thanks to adult swim. The channel is very excited to be continuing the adventures of Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong’s aviary avatars. Netflix fans were absolutely crushed when that platform chose not to continue Lisa Hanawalt’s series. This decision was even a shock to the creator herself who shared how things went down with Wired last year. Adult swim has come in with a clutch save before, but we all know that not every show can be lucky enough for Williams Street to come knocking. However, Tuca & Bertie fans can rest easy knowing they can follow Haddish and Wong’s characters onto the new network with little difficulty.

Tuca & Bertie have a new home, and we couldn’t be happier. New episodes premiere June 13th only on Adult Swim. pic.twitter.com/Upc8xyG3QP — adult swim (@adultswim) May 16, 2021

Hanawalt explained, “I was disappointed, obviously. I do think it was an algorithm thing, and I don’t think algorithms should make decisions. I knew about it for a month before I could tell anyone. It was hard to sit with that news alone. When we announced it, I expected people to say, ‘Ah, well, that happens.’ The fact that people were as upset as I was felt cathartic, because it really did feel unfair. It was nice to have fans banging the drum. For months they wouldn’t let up.”

“Not every show that is on Netflix can go to another network,” she continued. “It was just a full year of back and forth with lawyers figuring out whether or not we could continue.”

Adult Swim officially describes the second season of Tuca & Bertie. "Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong) are best friends, and they’re both full of ghosts! Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She’ll deal with them later, right now she’s just too busy trying not to be single anymore! Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he's driven to the brink of insanity...good thing he’s just a cartoon. Geese are demonized! Seagulls are romanticized! These episodes are full relatable moments and hilarity. Just be warned, you’ll never look at plants the same way again!"

