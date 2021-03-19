Tuca and Bertie Season 2 Sets Release Window with New Sneak Peek

Tuca and Bertie has set a release window for its upcoming Adult Swim release with a new sneak peek at Season 2! After having a massively successful debut with fans on Netflix, the series was surprisingly canceled with the streaming service. Thanks to fan campaigns drumming up interest (among many other factors), Tuca and Bertie had found a new home for the second season of the series with Adult Swim. Following the announcement last Spring of the new season coming to Adult Swim, there have been very few updates as to how this new season is shaping up.

That wait is over as not only has Adult Swim confirmed Tuca and Bertie will be making its debut sometime this Summer, but has shared a sneak peek of the new season that shows Tuca going to therapy and opening up about her anxieties about keeping her friendships and relationships going despite all of their hang ups. You can check it out in the video above!

Tuca and Bertie was a major hit with fans when it released with Netflix, but fell through the cracks in terms of renewal when it came to breaking down how the streaming service's algorithm clocks interest in any of the series. But like many shows in recent years that have found a better platform with Adult Swim, Tuca and Bertie is likely going to find its audience when Season 2 launches this Summer.

It's wacky presentation combined with its truly emotional and complicated character storytelling is a perfect fit for the network that often shows many other series with that same kind of balance. The series shared its first look for the new season back during Adult Swim's virtual festival last year, and while creator Lisa Hanawalt was not able to reveal what we could expect from the new season she did tease a number of big cameos.

There are certainly many other series that could fit this same bill on Adult Swim's network, so this Summer is likely to be quite a great schedule when Tuca and Bertie finally joins the network alongside the other favorites. But what do you think? Did you enjoy Tuca and Bertie's first season? Excited to see what the series brings to Adult Swim? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!