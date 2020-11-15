Tuca and Bertie Shares First Look at Season 2

Tuca and Bertie has shared the first look at Season 2! After shockingly being canceled following its first season debut on Netflix's streaming service, Tuca and Bertie had been picked up by Adult Swim for its second season. Numerous petitions had been drafted by fans hoping for Netflix or another network to potentially pick up the animated series, and then the cult following was rewarded with the announcement that Tuca and Bertie will be returning for its second season on Adult Swim in 2021. As part of Adult Swim's virtual festival, the series held a panel teasing what's to come in the next season.

This included a sneak peek at one scene from the second season which sees the titular Tuca and Bertie on a Bachelorette trip, and the two of them start out by enjoying some of the talent at the club. As it turns out, the talent are actually dancing tomatoes, and soon it gets as wild as you would expect. You can check it out in the video of the full panel above! The clip itself begins at 17:40.

During the Adult Swim Festival panel for the series, creator Lisa Hanawalt was unfortunately not able to reveal much about what else we can expect for the second season. But she did tease that there will be some notable guest stars over the course of the season. With this animatic offering a first look at the new season, it's already clear that the series won't be altering its tone and vibe in any way for its shift to Adult Swim.

Tuca and Bertie is currently slated for a premiere on Adult Swim next year, and unfortunately there is no concrete release date for the new season just yet. But the fact that it's going to be coming to Adult Swim at all was certainly big news for fans who enjoyed the first season of the series on Netflix considering the mountain of potential legal issues a series has to overcome before it can make a leap across networks like that.

It's likely going to be a much better fit among Adult Swim's wacky animated comedies, so fans old and new will have a lot to look forward to when the series returns with new episodes! What did you think of Tuca and Bertie's first season? Are you excited to see the new season when it makes its debut on Adult Swim? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!