Adult Swim's Uzumaki Teases New Update Coming Soon

✖

Adult Swim's new anime series based on Junji Ito's Uzumaki is promising a new update is coming our way soon! First announced to be in the works back in 2019, Adult Swim and Production I.G. are working together on a special new adaptation of arguably the most famous of Junji Ito's works, and it's gearing up for a premiere on Toonami. But it's been quite a while since we have seen some new footage of this upcoming series. While we have gotten some small updates over the past two years, it seems another big one is coming our way as soon as next week.

Uzumaki's official Twitter account updated for the first time since December 2020, and it was revealed that they have something in store for fans as the account noted, "Thank you for your patience. We will have something to share with you next week." While it's not clear what this "something" is just yet, it could be some more footage or even a better look at the visuals. Anything would be great considering all we have really seen in the past two years is the footage from that very first announcement teaser.

Thank you for your patience. We will have something to share with you next week. — UzumakiAnime (@UzumakiAnime1) June 12, 2021

It's not like we have been completely free of updates either as Jason DeMarco, co-founder for Adult Swim's Toonami block, spoke about COVID-19's impact on production during Adult Swim's virtual festival last year. "Uzumaki, sometime next year," DeMarco began, "We don't know when — I kind of know when, but I can't tell you yet — but we're working hard. It was delayed by about a year because of COVID. COVID concerns caused the production to have to shut down, but we're still working. It looks great."

Directed by Hiroshi Nagahama (Mushishi, The Flowers of Evil), with music composed by Colin Stetson (Hereditary) for Adult Swim and Production I.G, this four episode miniseries had previously unveiled a Japanese voice cast that includes the likes of Uki Satake as Kirie Goshima, Shinichiro Miki as Shuichi Saito, Toshio Furukawa as Kirie's Father, Takashi Matsuyama as Shuichi's Father, Mika Doi as Yukie Saito, Mariya Ise as Azami Kurotami, Katsutoshi Matsuzaki as Katayama, Wataru Hatano as Okada, Tatsumaru Tachibana as Tsumura, Kouichi Toochika as Yokota, Ami Fukushima as Shiho, Gen Sato as Boy 1, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Boy 2, Anna Nagase as Girl, and Kosuke Okamoto as Attendee 1.

Are you excited to see something new from Uzumaki? What kind of update are you hoping to get from this new anime? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!