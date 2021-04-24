Junji Ito Fans Are Clamoring For Adult Swim's Uzumaki
Adult Swim turned a number of heads when it announced that it would be bringing to life a brand new anime adaptation of one of Junji Ito's most popular works in Uzumaki, and while the series is still slated to arrive at some point this year, details have been few and far between. With the story focusing on a town that is cursed by an obsession with spirals, Ito's classic story will be brought to life by the animation studio of Production IG and seems to be the closest adaptation of the master of horror's manga.
Surprisingly enough, this isn't the first time that we've seen Uzumaki receive an adaptation, as a live-action feature-length film was created in Japan in 2000, attempting to bring the terrifying work of Junji Ito to life in a brand new way. While Ito also received anime adaptations in the forms of Gyo and the Junji Ito Collection, this upcoming black and white series is definitely looking to be the most faithful, and interesting, television series from the catalog of the horror mangaka.
Do you think we'll receive an update for Uzumaki sooner rather than later? What other works from Junji Ito are you hoping to see receive an anime adaptation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Junji Ito.
Fans Are Getting Antsy
I just remembered adult swim announced that Uzumaki adaption. Where it at now bitch— Lil Uzi moshing for Lorna Shore (@dreamsNinertia) April 23, 2021
What Happened?
Whatever happened to that Uzumaki anime [adult swim] was making?— pidgeonsmith ; still sober, tired of this bit (@pidgeonsmith) April 15, 2021
It's Been Awhile
pour one out for the Uzumaki adaptation announced by adult swim 2 years ago pic.twitter.com/dapZU0PRYl— Lynch, Ian (@boy____troy) April 10, 2021
When's Gonna Be Our Time?
adult swim uzumaki miniseries WHEN?— party ghost (@folkmare) April 5, 2021
Dreams Are Dying
There is no tooth fairy, there is no Easter bunny, and there is no Uzumaki on Adult Swim pic.twitter.com/tZzsIbEVMv— Caitlyn spelled with a C (@Caite_Alyssa) March 31, 2021
We've Been Waiting Forever
Waiting FOREVER for Uzumaki to come out on Adult Swim and still no word on when it’ll be released. 😭😫 pic.twitter.com/ru5jEHVNMX— Emily “Milly” Gibson Cardwell (@SillyMillyPi) March 28, 2021
Fan Anime Eases The Pain
This wets my appetite nicely until that @adultswim adaptation of Uzumaki comes out. https://t.co/iubsQ5cuB0— Mike Lee-Graham 💀🎃 (@mikeleegraham) March 7, 2021
Any Hints?
@adultswim please, i feel like i’ve been waiting a lifetime. just tell us when Uzumaki is premiering😭😭— Misty Gish (@pantysweat69) March 6, 2021
Wake Us Up Too
Someone wake me up when @adultswim announces the release date for Uzumaki on Toonami. Thank you.— Tyson Chicken® (@MelloMejo) March 3, 2021
Sad Frog
Remember when @adultswim announced an Uzumaki anime
almost two years ago
still nothing pic.twitter.com/wXTxmy9ztB— dulllen (@DulllenDuck) February 24, 2021