Junji Ito Fans Are Clamoring For Adult Swim's Uzumaki

Adult Swim turned a number of heads when it announced that it would be bringing to life a brand new anime adaptation of one of Junji Ito's most popular works in Uzumaki, and while the series is still slated to arrive at some point this year, details have been few and far between. With the story focusing on a town that is cursed by an obsession with spirals, Ito's classic story will be brought to life by the animation studio of Production IG and seems to be the closest adaptation of the master of horror's manga.

Surprisingly enough, this isn't the first time that we've seen Uzumaki receive an adaptation, as a live-action feature-length film was created in Japan in 2000, attempting to bring the terrifying work of Junji Ito to life in a brand new way. While Ito also received anime adaptations in the forms of Gyo and the Junji Ito Collection, this upcoming black and white series is definitely looking to be the most faithful, and interesting, television series from the catalog of the horror mangaka.

(Photo: Production IG)

Do you think we'll receive an update for Uzumaki sooner rather than later? What other works from Junji Ito are you hoping to see receive an anime adaptation? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Junji Ito.