Toonami Exec Updates Fans on Uzumaki Release Date

One of the leading executives for Toonami has give fans an update on Uzumaki's release date. Announced back in 2019, the anime adaptation of Junji Ito's classic Uzumaki story has been in development for the last couple of years. It was announced during Adult Swim Con earlier this Summer that the series would be debuting in 2021, but fans are still anxious to know when it would be hitting Toonami officially. Jason DeMarco, co-founder for Adult Swim's Toonami block, actually addressed this during the special Toonami live panel during the virtual Adult Swim Festival this past weekend.

Noting that fans have been asking about Uzumaki's release all the time, DeMarco further confirmed that Uzumaki will be coming to the block next year. Unfortunately, he was not able to give a concrete release date for the Junji Ito adaptation just yet but had noted how the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on its release.

(Photo: Adult Swim)

"Uzumaki, sometime next year," DeMarco stated, "We don't know when — I kind of know when, but I can't tell you yet — but we're working hard. It was delayed by about a year because of COVID. COVID concerns caused the production to have to shut down, but we're still working. It looks great."

This might not be the update fans were hoping for, but it might ease some worries to know that it's still scheduled for a release next year rather than some other far-off time. The series has been updating fans on its progress over the last year as well with one of the most recent updates confirming the Japanese voice cast behind the adaptation.

The cast of Uzumaki currently includes Uki Satake as Kirie Goshima, Shinichiro Miki as Shuichi Saito, Toshio Furukawa as Kirie's Father, Takashi Matsuyama as Shuichi's Father, Mika Doi as Yukie Saito, Mariya Ise as Azami Kurotami, Katsutoshi Matsuzaki as Katayama, Wataru Hatano as Okada, Tatsumaru Tachibana as Tsumura, Kouichi Toochika as Yokota, Ami Fukushima as Shiho, Gen Sato as Boy 1, Shunsuke Takeuchi as Boy 2, Anna Nagase as Girl, and Kosuke Okamoto as Attendee 1.

Are you looking forward to Toonami and Production I.G.'s take on Junji Ito's Uzumaki? When do you think would be a great time to release the new horror anime series? What are you most excited to see in the upcoming adaptation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!