Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Releases New Poster

Are you ready to go on another adventure? Well if you are feeling up for the ride, it seems Adventure Time is about to kickstart its new era. Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake is just about ready to show off its premiere ahead of schedule to some very lucky fans. So to hype up everyone, the team at Max just released a new poster for the spin-off!

As you can see below, the new key art was posted to social media today ahead of San Diego Comic-Con. The event, which is slated to kickstart this week, will feature a number of world premieres and sneak peeks. Among those specials lies Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake as its first episode will be shown at the convention, but everyone can enjoy this new poster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, the key art puts Fionna and Cake center stage as you’d expect. The two friends are seen posing next to one another against a grassy knoll. Fionna looks adorable in her blue outfit, and her green pack is filled to the brim. As for Cake, the companion is looking as round as ever, so you can bet the cat is going to push merchandise like mad.

Obviously, Fionna and Cake are no strangers to the Adventure Time fandom, but this new series marks the pair’s first solo project. They made their debut years ago in the original Adventure Time series, and Fionna drew in fans incredibly quickly. After the main series ended, Max announced in 2021 it was working on a spin-off for Fionna and her cat under developer Adam Muto. The animated series will go live on Max sometime this fall, but fans at SDCC can check out its first episode early on July 20th. So if you happen to have a 2023 badge, make sure to put this event on your must-do list!

If you are not familiar with Adventure Time at all, you can stream the award-winning series on Max. Pendleton Ward created the explosive hit after debuting in April 2010, and it ran for eight years before closing. For more info on the adventure, coming-of-age comedy, you can read the official synopsis of Adventure Time below:

“The totally algebraic adventures of Finn and Jake have come to the comic book page! The Lich, a super-lame, SUPER-SCARY skeleton dude, has returned to the Land of Ooo, and he’s bent on total destruction! Luckily, Finn and Jake are on the case…but can they succeed against their most destructive foe yet? Featuring fan-favorite characters Marceline the Vampire Queen, Princess Bubblegum, Lumpy Space Princess and the Ice King!”

What do you think about this Adventure Time update? Are you excited for this spin-off to go live…? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!