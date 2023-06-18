Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Was Made With Adult Fans in Mind

It has been a hot minute since the world heard from Adventure Time, but the franchise is far from finished. While the mainline series may be done, the team at Cartoon Network is creating new ways for fans to enjoy Adventure Time. That includes creating spin-offs, and now the team behind Max wants the world to know Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake was made with a special audience in mind.

The update comes from Suzanna Makkos, the Executive Vice President of Max. They spoke about Adventure Time's upcoming spin-off after a new look at the series was given at Annecy Festival. When asked about Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, Makkos admitted the show was made with both children and adult fans in mind.

"Tonally, it is very much Adventure Time, but Fiona's older. She's in the workforce. It's more adult, so I think it's going to bring in new fans," the executive shared.

Of course, it only makes sense that Adventure Time's big spin-off is geared toward both children and adults. The IP itself is one of the best coming-of-age series created under Cartoon Network, and its colorful animation continues to make it a hit with young audiences. However, the series still appeals to those kids who grew up on Adventure Time when it debuted in 2010. Many of those children are now adults in their own right, so there's no denying many are curious about Fionna's spin-off after all this time.

With two demographics on hand, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake promise to be a wild ride, so fans will not want to miss out on it. No official release date has been given for this Adventure Time comeback, but we do know Max is hoping to send it live this year. Developed by Adam Muto, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake will follow the gender-swapped versions of Finn and Jake as they explore the multiverse. They will run into new and familiar faces along the way as predicted. But when a new threat decides Fionna must be erased from the multiverse, our heroine and her cat must go on the offensive.

Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.