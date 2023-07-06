Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake Will Premiere at San Diego Comic-Con

Finn and Jake are two of Cartoon Network's most popular animated characters thanks to their exploits in the surreal series known as Adventure Time. While the dynamic duo was given a fairly conclusive ending in Adventure Time: Distant Lands, the series has found inventive ways to return. Now, Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake will focus on the gender-swapped characters that were spawned from the mind of the Ice King, with the first episode of the series set to premiere at this year's San Diego Comic-Con.

At this year's Annecy Festival, which specializes in both honoring and highlighting the medium, Max's Executive Vice President Suzanna Makkos commented on the upcoming animated series. Stating that Fionna and Cake's big comeback would be more adult-oriented than Finn and Jake's journey, Makkos commented on where the inverse Finn is in her life when the series begins, "Tonally, it is very much Adventure Time, but Fiona's older. She's in the workforce. It's more adult, so I think it's going to bring in new fans." At present, the series hasn't revealed if this tale will still be fan fiction that originated in the Ice King's demented mind or if the universe would be living on its own.

(Photo: Warner Bros Discovery)

It's Adventure Time Again

Warner Bros. Television confirmed that they would be featuring the world premiere of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake on Wednesday night at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Taking place from July 20th to the 23rd, the event might not have major movie studios attending this time around, but that isn't stopping the convention from filling out its activities. Here's how Comic-Con describes the event that will also see some other big premieres: "Comic-Con and Warner Bros. Television proudly continue our annual Preview Night tradition featuring the world premiere of the highly anticipated series Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake, alongside all-new episodes of Riverdale and Teen Titans Go!, and screenings of Mrs. Davis and Superpowered: The DC Story."

What has been your favorite side story in the history of Adventure Time? Do you think that Fionna and Cake can stand on their own now that Finn and Jake's story has come to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Adventure Time.

