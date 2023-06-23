Adventure Time TTRPG Announced

Cryptozoic Entertainment has announced plans to develop a tabletop roleplaying game based on the beloved Pendleton Ward series Adventure Time. Cryptozoic announced Adventure Time: The Roleplaying Game, marking their first foray into tabletop RPGs. The game will use a new "Yes And" game system developed in partnership with Forever Stoked Creative, a veteran game studio based out of New Hampshire. According to a press release announcing the new game, the "Yes And" system uses custom dice to determine success and failure, "while encouraging collaborative storytelling and ensuring that players are always engaged." Per the description of the game system, "Yes And" is a narrative-focused game system that appears to be light on crunch.

Adventure Time: The Roleplaying Game will offer character building options along with ready-made character sheets of Adventure Time characters like Marceline that can be used in adventures. The core rulebook for the game will include an introductory adventure meant to help players learn how to play the game.

"Adventure Time is one of our favorite properties, so it was the perfect choice for our first roleplaying game," said John Nee, CEO of Cryptozoic. "The series is rich with stories and characters with real heart, and we cannot wait to let players lose themselves in the world, whether they are RPG experts or this is their foray into the genre."

Interestingly, Cryptozoic has announced that they are also partnering with other designers and publishers to create zines and supplements using other game systems, so that players can enjoy Adventure Time adventures using other roleplaying game engines and choose between other rulesets.

Cryptozoic will launch a Kickstarter for Adventure Time: The Roleplaying Game later this summer, which nicely coincides with a resurgence of sorts for the franchise. While Adventure Time ended in 2018 (a series of four standalone specials were released on HBO Max in 2020 and 2021), a second spin-off series featuring the genderswapped versions of Finn and Jake will be released this fall.

You can check out the Kickstarter here.