Netflix's Agent Elvis Reveals Matthew McConaughey as Star With Trailer, Poster

Matthew McConaughey will star as the voice of Elvis Presley in the upcoming Sony Pictures Animation animated series coming to Netflix, Agent Elvis, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect with a new trailer and poster showing it off. Created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, Agent Elvis imagines the famous King of Rock and Roll as a secret agent that joins a mysterious agency to take on all kinds of foes. It's Sony Pictures Animation's first adult animated project produced in partnership with Authentic Brands Group and Titmouse. And now Elvis has a voice!

While the rest of the main cast has yet to be revealed as of this initial announcement, Netflix has revealed the first trailer for Agent Elvis (which you can check out in the video above) featuring Matthew McConaughey in the lead role. This will be a ten episode series following Elvis Presley taking on a whole new kind of life at night, and you can check out the latest poster released for the new animated series below as well (which calls attention to Elvis' pet chimpanzee, Scatter):

MATTHEW McCONAUGHEY IS ELVIS.

AGENT ELVIS.

Created by Priscilla Presley & John Eddie. From Sony Pictures Animation – the studio behind SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE.

Only on Netflix, March 2023. pic.twitter.com/3l3hY3mych — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) February 6, 2023

How to Watch Agent Elvis

Netflix has unfortunately yet to confirm a concrete release date for Agent Elvis yet, but fans will be able to check out the ten episode series around the world when it finally comes to the streaming service later this March. Created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie who also serve as executive producers, with John Eddie also serving as the co-showrunner and writer. Academy Award nominee Robert Valley is credited with bringing Elvis' animated look to screen while Agent Elvis' wardrobe is designed by fashion designer John Varvatos.

As for what to expect from Agent Elvis when it releases on Netflix this Spring, the series is teased as such, "Elvis Presley trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves – all while holding down his day job as the King Of Rock And Roll."

What do you think of Matthew McConaughey as the voice of Elvis? How do you like Agent Elvis' newest trailer and poster? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!