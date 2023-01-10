Agent Elvis Releases First Poster

Netflix is no stranger to the world of original animated series, with some major heavy hitters such as Castlevania, Cuphead, Disenchanted, and Bojack Horseman being just a few major examples of what the streaming service has created in this category in the past. Leaning more in the surreal aspect of things, it seems that Netflix has found a new secret agent, who also just so happens to be the king of rock and roll as Agent Elvis has released a first look at the upcoming animated original series.

Elvis himself died in 1977, but despite this fact, his legacy has remained strong over the years. While rumors still circulate to this day that the "King" is somehow still alive and faked his own death, he also has made appearances in some wild fictional stories. Elvis received a live-action biopic last year, though the King of Rock was also portrayed previously by Evil Dead star, Bruce Campbell, in a bizarre movie that saw Elvis fighting against an immortal mummy in a retirement home titled Bubba Ho-Tep.

Hail To The King

Netflix released a first look at the upcoming animated series, which will portray Elvis in an entirely new light and will have at least one animator from FX's Archer helping to craft this surreal new tale:

HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the King



Agent Elvis, a new original Netflix animated series is coming soon pic.twitter.com/mGHANnh8G7 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) January 8, 2023

If you want to learn more about this strange espionage animated series, Netflix has released an official description for Agent Elvis which has yet to reveal a release date:

"Elvis Presley trades in his white jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to help battle the dark forces that threaten the country he loves -- all while holding down his day job as the King Of Rock And Roll."

The series itself will be created by the animators at Titmouse, Inc. who had previously brought to life the likes of The Venture Bros, Big Mouth, The Legend of Vox Machina, and Star Trek: Lower Decks to name a few. As it stands, no cast members have been revealed yet for the series that isn't just touting Elvis as an agent of the CIA but giving him a chimpanzee sidekick to boot.

