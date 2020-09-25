ProZD's SungWon Cho Reveals His Prior Love of Aggretsuko

✖

Aggretsuko's third season gave us some big new characters in the world of the death metal signing accountant who has made a name for herself with her Netflix anime series, and Youtuber/Voice Actor SungWon Cho spoke with us about his new character of Hyodo as well as his love of the series before he got the role! Hyodo arrives on the scene in a car accident with the timid red panda, offering her a chance to repay her debt by becoming the accountant for an underground band of idol musicians known as the OTM Girls!

SungWon Cho's Youtube Channel, ProZD, has made the voice actor popular for his deconstruction of anime tropes in general, garnering millions of followers for his videos. Having lent his voice to anime series such as Legend of the Galactic Heroes and games like Borderlands 3, it's clear that Cho has a bright future in the world of voice acting and rightfully so. Cho's serious tone makes him the perfect choice for Hyodo, the manager of the OTM Girls who is normally presenting himself as extremely stern, but shares the same love of his band that SungWon does, which we learned in a previous interview with the voice actor!

SungWon had this to say when we discussed with him his love of Aggretsuko before he was cast as a part of the Netflix original anime series, as well as whether or not he could relate to the theme of office nihilism and humor that made the animated show such a hit on the streaming service:

"I loved Aggretsuko, and while I've never worked in an office before like her, I can definitely relate to working a job where 'I feel stuck' or feel a part of the daily grind."

Aggretsuko has yet to be confirmed for a fourth season, but based on its overall popularity, we would imagine that a renewal will be coming for the series. The red panda was created by Sanrio, the same company that is responsible for Hello Kitty, marking a decidedly different change for the organization by diving into a far more mature series.

What do you think of SungWon Cho's character in Aggretsuko? Are you crossing your fingers that the series will make a return on Netflix? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Retsuko!