Ajin Creator Is Channeling Dead Space For Their Next Manga

Horror in the anime world isn't nearly as well represented as fighting stories, romantic comedies, and many other genres that populate the medium. One major example of a creepy tale is Ajin: Demi-Human, a popular manga series that ended in 2021 and garnered a number of anime adaptations since its inception. In 2017, the series even received its own live-action film in Japan and it seems that creator Gamon Sakurai is planning to create a new manga that sounds like it would fit right at home with Isaac Clarke and his creepy world.

Ajin: Demi-Human's author is set to work on a new manga series titled "The Pool" which will see a space soldier receiving a distress call and exploring an outpost in space that is crawling with creepy aliens. Isaac of the Dead Space series isn't exactly a well-trained soldier, but he does fight infectious hordes that puppet human bodies to create something mind-bending. Recently, the Electronic Arts horror game was given a remake that upped the graphics on the original survival horror series, though new entries in the series have yet to be confirmed.

(Photo: Kodansha & EA)

Dead...Pool?

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Ajin: Demi-Human, it can currently be streamed on Netflix. Created by Polygon Pictures, the series follows Kei Nagai as he finds himself the target of mankind thanks to his unfortunate new status as a supernatural being.

If you never had the chance to check out the horror comic Ajin, here's an official description for the supernatural thriller, "High school student Kei Nagai is struck dead in a grizzly traffic accident, but immediately revives to learn that he may not be like every other human. Instead, he may be a mysterious almost immortal being granted not only the powers of rejuvenation but the abilities to see super-natural beings. Scared, he runs away, and is aided in his escape from society by his friend. Unfortunately for Kei, the manhunt is on and he will soon be caught within a conflict between mankind and others like him as they prepare to fight a new war based on terror."

