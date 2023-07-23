Uzumaki Anime Releases First Clip: Watch

Junji Ito is a master of horror, and over the years, the manga artist has had their works translated into a number of anime. For some time now, the fandom has been waiting on Uzumaki to hit up the small screen as Production I.G. and Adult Swim began working on the anime years ago. Now, we have been given a first look at the new Uzumaki anime, and it proves the horror series is gearing up a stellar outing.

As you can see above, the Uzumaki clip brings Ito's black-and-white aesthetic to life with ease. Under the eye of director Hiroshi Nagahama, Uzumaki has plenty of intricate line art, and its lack of color draws your eyes in new ways. At nearly three minutes, this clip of Uzumaki gives us the best look we've gotten of the anime yet, and fans are obsessed.

For fans of Ito, this Uzumaki reveal comes shortly after the anime fandom began questioning the show's existence. The adaptation was first mentioned years ago, but until now, Uzumaki has kept a low profile with minimal updates. During an appearance at Anime Expo, Production I.G. executives confirmed the anime was still being worked on, but some fans were quick to dismiss the promise. Now, we know Uzumaki is definitely on the right track, and this first clip proves Ito's iconic horror story is in good hands.

If you are not familiar with Uzumaki, the anime will get you caught up whenever it debuts. The show will go live on Adult Swim stateside before releasing in Japan. Right now, you can find Ito's manga in print or digitally through sites like Amazon. So for more info on Uzumaki, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Kurouzu-cho, a small fogbound town on the coast of Japan, is cursed. According to Shuichi Saito, the withdrawn boyfriend of teenager Kirie Goshima, their town is haunted not by a person or being but a pattern: UZUMAKI, the spiral-the hypnotic secret shape of the world."

