Xbox Game Pass Getting Dead Space and More to Close October 2023

Microsoft has revealed the final lineup of games that will be joining Xbox Game Pass to end October 2023 and the slate is notably headlined by EA's recent remake of Dead Space. The past month for Xbox Game Pass has been particularly strong as the subscription platform has given members access to titles like Starfield, Lies of P, Payday 3, and Cocoon. Now, this momentum is going to carry into early November as the coming weeks will see Game Pass subscribers getting even more fantastic titles.

In total, Xbox Game Pass will be receiving eight more games before October 2023 comes to a close. These new arrivals begin rolling out today with Like a Dragon: Ishin, which is the most recent installment in Sega's long-running Like a Dragon series. Far and away the biggest title of the month though is Dead Space, which will join Game Pass just before Halloween on October 26. It's worth noting that Dead Space will be joining the platform through EA Play, which means it will only be accessible to those with Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions.

To get a full look at everything else that will be heading to Xbox Game Pass in the coming weeks, you can find the full lineup along with their respective release dates attached below.

Like a Dragon: Ishin (October 17)

"Take up the sword as Sakamoto Ryoma and venture to Kyoto to find your father's killer, clear yourself of a framed murder, and restore your honor. In doing so, you will bring an end to the samurai era and forever change the future of Japan. Draw your blade and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure."

F1 Manager 2023 (October 19)

"Drive every decision in F1 Manager 2023. Manage every aspect of your chosen F1 team from your HQ to the garage and from the pitlane to the podium. Challenge for motorsport's highest accolade, making the split-second decisions that can mean the difference between victory and defeat. Your legacy begins here."

Cities: Skylines 2 (October 24)

"Raise a city from the ground up and transform it into a thriving metropolis in the long-awaited sequel to the smash-hit city-building game. With deep simulation, a living economy, and more realistic features than ever before, Cities: Skylines 2 offers world-building without limits."

Dead Space (October 26)

"The sci-fi survival-horror classic Dead Space returns, completely rebuilt from the ground up to offer a deeper, more immersive experience. This remake brings jaw-dropping visual fidelity, suspenseful atmospheric audio, and improvements to gameplay while staying faithful to the original game's thrilling vision."

Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery (October 26)

"Play as The Detective in three silly mysteries! Finding clues and questioning suspects is just part of the job for such an experienced frog. Frog Detective: The Entire Mystery is a collection of all three Frog Detective cases."

Mineko's Night Market (October 26)

"Welcome to Mount Fugu, a cozy Japanese inspired village with a great mystery to unfold. Join Mineko in her new hometown, where she'll make new friends, collect and craft whimsical items, revitalize the once thriving Night Market, and uncover the truth of the great sun cat, Nikko."

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (October 31)

"Have you ever looked at a Pigeon and thought, 'what is going on in your head?' Well, think no more! Headbangers puts you and 29 others into the eye of the Pigeon while you battle it out in rhythmic challenges to find out who is the ultimate Master Headbanger. Compete against each other in mind-bending musical minigames, screw over your competitors with powerups, and collect Crumbs to customize your very own Pigeon!"

Jusant (October 31)

"Embark on a climbing adventure in Jusant! Master your climbing tools as you ascend a mysterious, ever-changing tower. Enjoy an atmospheric soundtrack and breathtaking biomes, accompanied by the enigmatic Ballast. Your watery companion will guide you while awakening nature along your path to reveal the tower's mysteries and reach the top."