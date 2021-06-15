Akame ga Kill Cosplay Brings Esdeath Back to Life

✖

One Akame ga Kill! fan has brought the fan favorite Esdeath back to life through some awesome cosplay! If you are even curious about anime these days, it's likely you have heard about Akame ga Kill! in one way or another. The original manga series from Takahiro and Tetsuya Tashiro ended its original run back in 2016 (before branching out with sequels and spin-offs), but the franchise enjoyed quite a bit of popularity during its debut back in 2014. In fact, the anime's probably the most well known version of it thanks to word of mouth alone.

Akame ga Kill's anime might had gone on to its own original ending compared to the manga, but fans were greatly attached to the series' characters as it treated death as a real consequence. There were some major threats throughout the series, and one of the turned out to be one of the most notable and memorably allies, the sadist general Esdeath. Esdeath's lived far beyond her time in the series through some great cosplay in the years since, and now she's come back to life once more thanks to an awesome take on the fan favorite from artist @kaezuko.cos on Instagram! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by kaezuko-chan. (@kaezuko.cos)

Out of all the fighters in the Akame ga Kill! series, Esdeath is probably the one remembered most. Not only is she one of the main reasons that fans often recommend the series to other anime fans, but one of the more surprising through lines in the series is her developing romance with the main character, Tatsumi. We saw how she began as a major villain, and soon worked with the other main fighters to bring the series to its climactic finale where pretty much every character bit the bullet.

It's not a spoiler to say death is a huge part of the anime because it's actually one of the reasons why it's recommended so much. You rarely see a series willing to kill off basically its entire cast, and that's why it was such a big hit when it released a few years ago. That might not be such a novel idea these days, but its blend of violence, character design, and overall fun made this a long lasting hit far beyond the reach of its original twenty plus episode run.

If you wanted to check it out for yourself, Akame ga Kill! is now streaming with Netflix. But what did you think of Akame ga Kill? Where does Esdeath rank among your favorites in the series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments!