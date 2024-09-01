Kagurabachi’s Latest Award Is Only Motivating Its Creator More

Kagurabachi has recently scored the manga’s biggest win yet overseas, and the creator revealed that it’s only made them more motivated for the future. Kagurabachi has been one of the wildest manga releases to watch as it’s getting ready to celebrate the first anniversary of its debut within the pages of Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The series is only a year old, but has gained a notoriety among fans that is unmatched by anything else that has been recently in that same window. It even went viral with fans before the first chapter even hit the magazine.

Kagurabachi’s picking up so much momentum that it’s resulted in both manga sales, and comments of praise from other Shonen Jump creators and higher up executives. Now it’s nabbed a major award with the Next Manga Awards 2024 as fans have voted it as the manga that’s likely going to be the next big thing (with over 100,000 votes counted for just the series alone). It’s likely going to be a huge amount of pressure on series creator Takeru Hokazono, but in the creator’s response to the award, the creator revealed it’s only going to motivate them more.

https://x.com/kagurabachi_x/status/1828771682108227824

Kagurabachi Creator Reacts to Next Manga Awards Win

I’m really happy to feel that many people are reading it and finding it ‘interesting,’ and it’s giving me a lot of energy to keep drawing manga.” Hokazano’s reaction to winning began as revealed on its website. “I’m truly grateful! I’m also feeling a strong motivation to make it even more interesting the meet the expectations of everyone who said ‘This is the next big thing!’ So please continue to support me in the future as well!” Hokazano seems very aware of the kinds of praise Kagurbachi is getting, but is clearly ready to do the best they can moving forward.

Kagurabachi’s only a year into its serialization, and this means it’s got a very bright future. This amount of support likely means that it will get an anime pretty much as soon as it’s possible. As for when, it’s likely we’ll see some real movement towards this in 2025 with a potential 2026 release window even potentially being on the table considering the speed in which Shueisha would want to get an anime adaptation out there once there’s enough material to comfortably do so.

For now, if you wanted to check out the Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi manga as it releases, you can find the newest chapters online for free with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service (and the entire back catalog with a paid subscription). New chapters are released on a weekly basis, and the first physical volume will be getting an English language release in the United States some time this Fall.