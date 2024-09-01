Viral Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Reunites Yuta and Rika IRL

Jujutsu Kaisen has become a reality thanks to an awesome cosplay that’s gone viral with a full Yuta Okkotsu and Rika team up. Jujutsu Kaisen has been going through a major period of change as series creator Gege Akutami has announced that the manga will be coming to an end in just a few more chapters. As the manga works its way through the final fight between Yuji Itadori and Sukuna, there are still many questions floating in the air about how it’s all going to end for the fan favorite characters still alive after all of these intense fights.

Yuta is very much one of these characters that’s still hanging in the balance, and there are still plenty of chances for the fighter to show off before Jujutsu Kaisen comes to an end. Kicking off the franchise in a special prequel story introducing Yuta and his childhood friend turned curse, Rika, the duo has since become one of the pillars of the story as it gears up towards the grand finale. Now the duo have come to life for real thanks to a viral cosplay from artist yau_coser on Instagram. Check it out:

If you wanted to seek out the newest chapters of the series before it all ends this Fall, Jujutsu Kaisen’s original manga release is currently available with either Viz Media’s digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha’s MangaPlus service. As for the anime, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been announced to be in the works, but has yet to give an update on its potential release window or date as of the time of publication. If you wanted to catch up with it all in the meantime, you can find the first two seasons of the Jujutsu Kaisen TV anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie now streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease what to expect from the anime on a whole as such, “Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses… and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back.”