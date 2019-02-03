‘Alita: Battle Angel’ Super Bowl Trailer Released

Alita: Battle Angel is one of the most anticipated film releases of the early year, and it’s a pretty big deal among fans of the original series since this adaptation has been in the works for quite some time.

Each new look at the coming release makes the wait for its theatrical run even tougher, and that's no different with the newest look at Alita: Battle Angel showcased during the Super Bowl.

Originally scheduled to premiere July 20, 2018, and then December 21, 2018, Alita: Battle Angel is now slated to premiere February 14 in the United States. Alita: Battle Angel is directed by Robert Rodriguez, produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau, stars Rosa Salazar (as the titular Alita), Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, and Jackie Earle Haley.

While fans have had mixed reactions to Alita: Battle Angel‘s footage so far, the cast was pretty set on honoring Kishiro’s original work as Rosa Salazar told ComicBook.com that, “I’m glad that we stuck to the vision, I’m glad that we could all hold up what Yukito Kishiro did…That was always the goal. And it wasn’t a surprise, it was… We did take images and moments directly from the manga, and did our best to translate them.”

ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis recently reviewed the film, and here’s an excerpt of his thoughts, “All things considered, the movie is an immersive escape to another world. Attempts at emotion and human connections are supplemented by amazing visual and practical effects, along with well-crafted action sequences. It’s not going to be the next Avatar despite being an equally massive idea, but Alita builds its own world for a second adventure which could get audiences more invested.” You can read the full review of Alita: Battle Angel here.

Battle Angel Alita (known as GUNNM in Japan) was originally created by Yukito Kishiro for Shueisha’s Weekly Business Jump in 1990. The series is set in a post-apocalyptic future and follows Alita, a cyborg who is found in a garbage heap by a doctor and rebuilt. Completely devoid of her memory, all she has to cling to is a legendary cyborg martial art known as Panzer Kunst. With this knowledge, Alita decides to become a bounty hunter. The series has since been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and collected into nine volumes.