60 Years Later, A Classic Superhero Shonen Is Finally Getting an English Release

The anime and manga industry has been actively offering new kinds of stories for fans over several decades. While the medium only became popular across the globe during the 1990s and 2000s, Japan has been releasing new series for several decades. The 1960s is often considered the most revolutionary decade in the history of anime and manga since it was the time Osamu Tezuka was releasing several iconic stories such as Astro Boy and more. Most of the classics during the decade have long been forgotten, but there are always exceptions to the rule.

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First introduced in 1966, Ultraman remains one of the longest-standing franchises in history, known for movies, television shows, manga, video games, and everything in between. The series continues to be relevant to this day, and it’s commemorating a major milestone in 2026. It’s been 60 years since Ultraman was introduced to the world, and it’s finally getting its first-ever manga appearance in English.

Ultraman Confirms First-Ever English Release

Image Courtesy of Bokura

The official website of Seven Seas Entertainment confirms that the manga written and illustrated by Kazuo Umezz is getting its first-ever English release as part of the 60th anniversary celebration. The manga was serialized alongside the 1966 TV series, famous for battles against kaiju. Ultraman by Kazuo Umezz – The Classic Manga Collection is scheduled to be released in July next year, available in a large-trim hardcover edition.

What Is Ultraman About?

Image Courtesy of Bokura

The original manga was published for a year along with the TV series. The creator is famously known for horror manga, but he was also quite exceptional in exploring other genres, including a sci-fi superhero story like Ultraman. Some of his most notable works include Fourteen, Orochi, The Drifting Classroom, and more. The original series follows the adventures of a special scientific team, Science Patrol.

The team is dedicated to investigating and fighting threats from aliens and kaiju. However, things took a drastic turn when they discover Shin Hayata, a fellow member, has the ability to transform himself into a giant alien superhero, Ultraman. The hero has taken it upon himself to fight against threats and show up in moments of crisis. The series’ legacy continued into the 2010s and 2020s when Netflix released a 3DCG ONA in 2019.

The anime reached its conclusion in its third and final season in May 2023. Furthermore, another manga, written by Eiichi Shimizu and drawn by Tomohiro Shimoguchi, was released in 2011. It reached its conclusion in 2020 and was even adapted into English by Viz Media. Unfortunately, despite the sequel getting so much recognition, it took 60 years for the original story to be adapted in English.

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