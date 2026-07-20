Crunchyroll’s Coolest Action Anime Could Get Big Update Soon as Fans Wait on New Season

One of the coolest action anime franchises that you can now find streaming with Crunchyroll could be sharing a big update very soon as fans are waiting on the anime to return with a new season. There are lots of major franchises that fans have been able to keep up with on Crunchyroll through the years, but one of the most curious has been the anime adaptation for Kafka Asagiri and Sango Harukawa’s Bungo Stray Dogs manga series. The historical figure battle royale has had five strong seasons, but fans are still waiting for more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s been three years since Bungo Stray Dogs hit screens with Season 5 of the anime, and unfortunately there have not been any updates on the franchise’s potential anime future as of this time. That could be changing soon enough, however, as Crunchyroll revealed their plans for the Anime NYC event taking place later this August, and confirmed that they’ll be hosting a panel for Bungo Stray Dogs to help celebrate the anime’s 10th anniversary. Which would be the perfect time for an update.

Crunchyroll to Host Bungo Stray Dogs Anime NYC 2026 Panel

Courtesy of Bones

Crunchyroll has revealed their planned panels for Anime NYC 2026 taking place over the August 20-23 weekend, and they break down as such:

10th Anniversary Celebration: Legacy of Bungo Stray Dogs with Yuto Uemura and Chiaki Kurakane (Friday, August 21)

(Friday, August 21) 10th Anniversary Celebration: Legacy of ReZERO ft. Live Music Concert (Friday, August 21)

(Friday, August 21) Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Panel with Cast and Staff (Saturday, August 22)

(Saturday, August 22) Magical Buffs Episode 1 and 2 World Premiere Screening with Staff (Saturday, August 22)

(Saturday, August 22) Celebrate 15 Years of Crunchyroll News! (Saturday, August 22)

(Saturday, August 22) Crunchyroll Premiere Screening 1 (Saturday, August 22)

(Saturday, August 22) Crunchyroll Premiere Screening 2 (Sunday, August 23)

The most enticing of these events is the 10th anniversary panel for Bungo Stray Dogs with producer Chiaki Kurakane and Atsushi voice actor Yuto Uemura in attendance. This panel will be going back through the decade long history of the anime, but it would also be the perfect place for any update on a potential Season 6 of the series. It’s what fans have been hoping to get news from for the last few years, so any comment on the future of the franchise will go a long way.

What Could Be Next for Bungo Stray Dogs?

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Bungo Stray Dogs has been an absolute hit ever since the first season made its original debut back in 2016, and has since followed it up with four more seasons and even a feature film release. The manga has been in the midst of a couple of hiatuses, so that might have impact on the anime’s production as well. But given its success, and how big of a franchise it is with Studio Bones, it’s not going to be gone forever. In fact, there’s even a new spinoff you can check out now.

If you’re really missing Bungo Stray Dogs right now, the spinoff anime Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! has returned for a Season 2 with new episodes premiering through the Summer 2026 anime schedule. You can also find it streaming with Crunchyroll along with the entire main series released thus far, so it’s now the perfect time to catch up with it all ahead of any potential new season.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!