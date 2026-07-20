Crunchyroll’s Summer 2026 Action Shonen Is Proving to Be the Ultimate Jujutsu Kaisen Replacement

The Summer 2026 anime season is heating up, and Crunchyroll continues to roll out new episodes from its stacked lineup. So far, it has easily been the strongest season of the year, with wave after wave of new anime standing out. Dozens of new series have already premiered, including what may be the darkest anime of 2026 with the best premise, while Tomb Raider King continues to prove itself as the perfect replacement for Solo Leveling in its absence.

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However, Tomb Raider King isn’t the only series emerging as a worthy successor to a major anime on Crunchyroll. Another new series is quickly establishing itself as the perfect replacement for one of the darkest modern shonen anime ever made. Just three episodes in, Black Torch continues to prove itself as a close replacement for what Jujutsu Kaisen offered, making it perfect for fans looking for something to watch in its absence. From its very first episode, the series incorporates elements that make it feel like Jujutsu Kaisen with a good version of Sukuna. Now, as the series continues to develop that premise, its nuances are becoming even stronger with each episode, making it an easy recommendation for Jujutsu Kaisen fans.

Crunchyroll’s Black Torch Is the Perfect Jujutsu Kaisen Replacement This Summer

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Black Torch‘s first episode reveals a world inhabited by supernatural monsters known as mononoke, which prey on humans, much like the Cursed Spirits in Jujutsu Kaisen. The similarities grow even stronger when a legendary mononoke becomes fused with the protagonist. However, unlike Sukuna, Rago is not a purely evil entity and immediately helps Jiro Azuma, even bringing him back to life after he suffers a fatal wound. The series also introduces a secret bureau tasked with hunting mononoke, with its members being especially wary of Rago, mirroring how jujutsu sorcerers view Sukuna. The similarities extend even further with the main characters themselves.

Jiro is introduced as someone with extraordinary physical abilities and the unique power to communicate with animals. His only close family connection is his grandfather, although unlike Yuji Itadori’s, Jiro’s grandfather is alive and knows about the Bureau and the mononoke. The latest episode further emphasizes the action, delivering the same kind of tension seen in battles between jujutsu sorcerers and Cursed Spirits. It also establishes the team dynamic, with Jiro joining an instructor willing to take responsibility for his actions and becoming part of the Black Torch unit alongside several characters with distinct personalities.

The only major element missing from Jujutsu Kaisen is Gojo Satoru, whose presence is central to that series. Otherwise, Black Torch shares an uncanny resemblance with Jujutsu Kaisen, making it easy for viewers to see it as a similar series. Its arrival on Crunchyroll is especially notable because it has emerged as a perfect Jujutsu Kaisen-like anime despite its manga being canceled during serialization. Canceled manga rarely receive anime adaptations, making Black Torch a special case, further elevated by its strong action and premise, both of which closely resemble one of modern shonen’s coolest series.

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