Anime's Top Creators Welcome 2024 With Special Tributes
Anime creators are ringing in the new year with a ton of special 2024 tributes.
The time has finally come! We have bid farewell to the last year, and now 2024 is kicking into high gear. For anime fans, the new year will bring tons of new shows and films. However, there are some other gifts to consider for the new year, and they are coming in by the dozens thanks to anime's top creators.
From My Hero Academia to Edens Zero, some of the top anime IPs are helping ring in the new year. As you can see in the slides below, 2024 is getting its due already thanks to anime's biggest names. A ton of new year illustrations have been released online in honor of the holiday, so you can decide which you like best.
Of course, the new pieces of artwork have fans eyeing the 2024 anime slate. It would put things lightly to say the industry is in a renaissance these days, and 2023 was huge for anime. Now, it seems 2024 will continue the trend with help from new and returning series. From Suicide Squad Isekai to Delicious in Dungeon and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, 2024 is going to be stacked for fans. So if you need to get your watchlist together, you better do it soon now that the new year is here!
What do you think about anime's big plans for 2024?
Mashle: Magic and Muscles
Happy New Year! 👊
MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES The Divine Visionary Candidate Exam Arc premieres January 6th of 2024, the Year of the Dragon! 🐉#MASHLE pic.twitter.com/gqzCneM0Gc— MASHLE: MAGIC AND MUSCLES (@MashleAnimeENG) January 1, 2024
Yuru Camp
🎍A HAPPY NEW YEAR🎍
あけましておめでとうございます🙇♀️
初富士🗻は『ゆるキャン△』で!!!
そして今年は4月より『ゆるキャン△ SEASON３』が放送となりますのでお楽しみに✨#ゆるキャン pic.twitter.com/GlyHTCoUe8— アニメ『ゆるキャン△』シリーズ公式 (@yurucamp_anime) December 31, 2023
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure
新年あけましておめでとうございます！！— TVアニメ『ジョジョの奇妙な冒険』公式 (@anime_jojo) January 1, 2024
HAPPY NEW YEAR !!
2024年も「ジョジョの奇妙な冒険」アニメーションシリーズをよろしくお願い申し上げます。
⁰Thank you for your continuous support for JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure series and wishing you all the best for the this year.
#jojo_anime pic.twitter.com/BLnDhgKqn6
Fairy Tail
happy new year! pic.twitter.com/2s2f5eElwU— 真島ヒロ (@hiro_mashima) December 31, 2023
Lycoris Recoil
【Happy New Year Visual】
Lycoris Recoil Original Anime
✨More: https://t.co/Cyxorsj7vg pic.twitter.com/dUExuyjksc— AnimeTV チェーン (@animetv_jp) December 31, 2023
Bleach / Burn the Witch
BLEACH x BURN THE WITCH New Year’s Illustration! 🎊
Ichigo & Ninny wish you all the best! #BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War, Part 3 – The Conflict premieres in 2024! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/r9pvpM7xP3— VIZ (@VIZMedia) December 31, 2023
Trigun Stampede
Happy New Year from Japan!
2024 will be another year of new challenges for Orange.
Recently, new art department joined us. Along with animation, modeling and VFX, we will be able to bring strong quality to our shows.
Looking forward soon in showing what everyone is cooking! pic.twitter.com/R9tanSaTaT— Orange ➡️TRIGUN STAMPEDE & BEASTARS (@CG_Orange_eng) December 31, 2023