Anime's Top Creators Welcome 2024 With Special Tributes

The time has finally come! We have bid farewell to the last year, and now 2024 is kicking into high gear. For anime fans, the new year will bring tons of new shows and films. However, there are some other gifts to consider for the new year, and they are coming in by the dozens thanks to anime's top creators.

From My Hero Academia to Edens Zero, some of the top anime IPs are helping ring in the new year. As you can see in the slides below, 2024 is getting its due already thanks to anime's biggest names. A ton of new year illustrations have been released online in honor of the holiday, so you can decide which you like best.

Of course, the new pieces of artwork have fans eyeing the 2024 anime slate. It would put things lightly to say the industry is in a renaissance these days, and 2023 was huge for anime. Now, it seems 2024 will continue the trend with help from new and returning series. From Suicide Squad Isekai to Delicious in Dungeon and Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, 2024 is going to be stacked for fans. So if you need to get your watchlist together, you better do it soon now that the new year is here!

