Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Blu-ray Cover Art Revealed

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is getting ready for its Blu-ray and DVD release across shelves in Japan, and has revealed some special new cover art featuring new work from the original creator! Black Clover's TV anime run came to an end with a cliffhanger teasing the final battles to come, but the franchise briefly returned with a new entry showcasing an original story set before those final battles begin. This new story featured a former Wizard King who would be using his powers against the Clover Kingdom, and saw Asta and the others rising to face this new challenge head on.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King released around the world with Netflix last Summer, but it was finally announced earlier this year that the new movie would be getting a home media release. Dropping on Blu-ray and DVD later this July in Japan, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is hyping up the release of its special edition Blu-ray by teasing its brand new cover art from original series creator Yuki Tabata. The cover shows off not only returning fighters like Asta, but brand new characters introduced in the movie such as the main villain, Conrad. You can check out the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King cover art below.

What Is Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King?

Directed by Ayataka Tanemura with original series creator Yuki Tabata serving as chief supervisor and providing new character designs for the movie, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is now streaming with Netflix. The Black Clover original movie features a one hour and 50 minutes run time, and even slips in a special a post-credits scene when it's done. Featuring a new story not seen in the events of the manga or anime before, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is teased as such:

"As Asta keeps gaining merit on his way to becoming the Wizard King, the previous Wizard King Conrad, who had been feared as evil and sealed away, along with three previous Wizard Kings appear. Having been revived with the Imperial Sword, their goal is to destroy Clover Kingdom. The boy who dreams of becoming the Wizard King vs. Previous Wizard Kings!! A fierce battle involving all the magic knights has begun over the Wizard King."

As for the TV anime, you can find Black Clover streaming with services such as Crunchyroll, Netflix, and Hulu.