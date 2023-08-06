Which Anime Series Are Better Than Their Manga?

There are thousands of anime series out there, but only a select few happen to be better than their manga.

There is a lot of anime out there to watch. Over the years, thousands of shows have flooded television networks and streaming services. From slice-of-life romps to dramatic romances, you can find anything you want in anime. A great number of these series make it to television after succeeding in print, and for a select few shows, these anime titles end up becoming something better than their source material.

It isn't often a show manages to outdo its manga, but it has happened a number of times. From classic shonen titles to recent thrillers, some stories have thrived on the air in ways its source material never managed. So if you want to check out some of these rare titles, you can check out our anime breakdown below:

Spy x Family

Spy x Family: As one of the newest shows on this list, Spy x Family has gone above and beyond with its anime. While its episodic manga features gorgeous artwork and cute characters, there is something about the cohesiveness of the Spy x Family anime that gives it an edge. Plus, there is no doubt Anya Forger levels up the hit series with her adorable voice and quirks!



Where to Watch: Hulu, Crunchyroll



Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100: Created by ONE, the Mob Psycho 100 web-comic is a cult hit, and Studio Bones took it to new heights with its anime. If you did not know, Mob Psycho 100 is regarded as one of the studio's best shows to date, and its colorful animation knows no equal. Mob's character growth is so special to see play out in real time, so we cannot recommend Mob Psycho 100 enough.



Where to Watch: Hulu, Crunchyroll



Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho: There is no denying that Yu Yu Hakusho is a classic. The shonen series put creator Yoshihiro Togashi on the map, and the creator helped turn the anime into something truly special. With fleshed-out character arcs and vital original plot lines, the Yu Yu Hakusho anime is the definite telling of Togashi's beloved tale.



Where to Watch: Hulu, Funimation, Crunchyroll, Tubi



Made in Abyss

Made in Abyss: You might not think Made in Abyss would be so dark by its cute art style but then you'd be wrong. The hit series is scarring at best, and much of its devastation comes from the anime's pacing. From its voicing acting to its narrative arrangement, the Made in Abyss anime is a totally different beast from its manga, and it is one we prefer, no question.



Where to Watch: Amazon Prime, HIDIVE, Crunchyroll



Haikyuu

Haikyuu: Sports stories are hugely popular in manga, and there is something so satisfying seeing them come to life on screen. The tension and motion needed to drive excitement feels more real on television somehow, and Haikyuu is the perfect example of this. Paired with some incredible scores, the matches of Haikyuu soar on screen, so the show definitely has an edge over its manga.



Where to Watch: Crunchyroll



K-On

K-On: What is a music manga without music? There are tons of music-centric series in print, and while they may be compelling to read, they are that much better when put to screen. With music at its back, shows like K-On come to life as intended when turned into an anime, and it makes the manga shine in turn. So if you like idol series, then you better be binging their anime adaptations ASAP.



Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, HIDIVE



Monthly Girls Nozaki

Monthly Girls Nozaki: It can be hard to nail comedy anime adaptations, but Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun does it with ease. The show may have short episodes, but it delivers much-needed context to the manga's original four-panel design. From its leads to its extras, this anime gives all its characters room to breathe, and that makes the rom-com hit even harder with its jokes.



Where to Watch: HIDIVE, Crunchyroll



Usagi Drop

Usagi Drop: Sometimes, an anime needs to know when to end. Usagi Drop is a cute father-daughter tale on the screen, and its cute narrative is an easy watch for anyone. This already makes it far superior to the Usagi Drop manga which ends up turning its father-daughter into a couple after a time skip. There are some things we don't need to see, and the Usagi Drop anime knew that when it wrapped its story where it did. Enough said.



Where to Watch: Tubi, Crunchyroll



Gintama

Gintama: There are few parodies in anime as beloved as Gintama. The shonen series loves to comment on the industry as a whole, and its manga spent ages drafting these jokes. Once it came to television, Gintama took on new life as its cast truly elevated Gintoki's gang in ways readers never expected. So if you have not yet checked out this adaptation, do so soon!



Where to Watch: Hulu, Crunchyroll



Hunter x Hunter

Hunter x Hunter: Another Togashi hit made it to this list after Yu Yu Hakusho, and we have Hunter x Hunter to thank. This franchise is hugely popular with readers, and manga fans love Hunter x Hunter for its intricate story. However, there is something about its 2011 anime that streamlines all its tangents. Togashi's love of exposition is distilled for television, and the Hunter x Hunter anime is a smooth watch as such. So if you struggle to take in the manga's dialogue, we recommend binging Hunter x Hunter ASAP.



Where to Watch: Netflix, Tubi, Pluto, Crunchyroll, The Roku Channel, Hulu



