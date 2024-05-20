My Hero Academia Reveals All For One's Fitting Final Moments

My Hero Academia is in its endgame, guys. The manga has been around for nearly a decade, and with its latest update, My Hero Academia runs into its climax. After years of preparation, the final act of the manga is closing, and it reveals the most fitting final moments for All For One.

So be warned! There are spoilers below for My Hero Academia chapter 423. Read on with caution.

In the final pages of My Hero Academia's new chapter, the battle between Deku and All For One comes to a blazing close. The so-called Demon Lord is faced with a mountain of opposition as the world stands against him. With Deku determined to use the last of his quirk to defeat All For One, the pair are seen trading blows, and Deku preps his last punch with a blistering line.

"All For One! I can't look past what you've done! But you're not some monster beyond all understanding. And you're no Demon Lord. All you are in a lonely man," the hero shares.

With a last punch, Deku targets All For One's body from the outside while the vestiges of One For All act from within. We see the spirits punch through All For One at his core, and they are not alone. The gang is joined by Shigaraki of all people. The shocking alliance proves All For One is nasty enough to prompt Shigaraki to swap teams even if for a second. And by the end of the attack, All For One is obliterated in every way.

After years of build up, My Hero Academia has brought its biggest villain to their end, and All For One was written off in the best way. His hubris and zealous ideals were no match for Deku and his allies. All For One made a name for himself as a monolith, but that isolation is what undid him. Time and again, Deku had people at his side aiding him even in the most surprising of circumstances, and this camaraderie is what ultimately brought All For One to his demise.

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

