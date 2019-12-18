ComicBook.com’s Holiday Gift Guide for Anime Blu-Rays/DVDs

The Holiday season is here and we would be remiss if we didn’t give you some ideas as to what you can buy for the anime fans in your life! This year, 2019, has given us a ton of different anime series to dive into, releasing franchises old and new onto Blu-Ray and DVD. From collector’s editions to limited releases, from complete sets to feature length films to television series, there is more than enough in terms of gift options that spawned this year from the world of anime to home video.

Comicbook.com has put together eight of the biggest anime home video releases from this year, giving you plenty of different options for the anime fans in your life, or for yourselves if you’re looking for a way to spend some of that holiday cash come later this month.

A Silent Voice Limited Edition

This year, be sure to revisit one of the greatest movies to come out of the animation house that is Kyoto Animation. A Silent Voice creates a romantic anime movie that pulls on the heart strings and offers some of the best animation for a feature length film that has been released in recent memory. With Kyoto Animation suffering a tragic incident earlier this year, supporting this long running studio by introducing anime fans in your life, or movie fans in general, to A Silent Voice is a win win situation. The Limited Edition includes an art book, storyboard layout, premium packaging, and interviews with the creative mind that brought this wonderful story to life.

Where To Buy: Google For $79.99

Spirited Away Collector’s Edition

Studio Ghibli has been on point with their Collector’s Edition, having previously released Princess Mononoke and proving that the animation studio has what it takes to give anime fanatics Blu-Rays that would whet their whistle. Spirited Away is arguable the biggest movie in their wheelhouse, being their one offering that won “Best Animated Picture” at the Academy Awards and tearing up box office charts across the world. This Collector’s Edition dives into the magical story with the film itself on Blu-Ray, the soundtrack, an art book, and numerous special features that give you an inside look into Studio Ghibli.

Where To Buy: Amazon For $34.98

Sailor Moon Sailor Stars Season 5 Parts 1 & 2

Celebrate the end of Sailor Moon’s original run with these two Blu-Ray box sets that give us the final mission of Serena and the rest of the Sailor Scouts, with the series being given an entirely new English Dub to document the last journey of the original run. Viz Media has put in the work when it comes to saying Bon Voyage to Sailor Moon and if you’re a fan, these two sets are definitely worth picking up this holiday season.

Where To Buy:

Sailor Moon Sailor Stars Season 5 Part 1 on Amazon For $47.99

Sailor Moon Sailor Stars Season 5 Part 2 on Amazon For $49.99

Millennium Actress

From the creator of Perfect Blue and Paprika, Satoshi Kon’s Millennium Actress is one of the best reasons as to why some stories can only be portrayed in the medium of anime. Releasing on Blu-Ray for the first time this year, the movie that focuses on the actress Chiyoko Fujiwara and her career, touching upon all the roles that she brought to life, is one of the cheaper options on the list but also may be one of the best.

Where To Buy: Amazon For $17.99

Haikyu Season 3

The biggest anime franchise that follows a high school volleyball team has just released its third season for fans to catch up on the adventures of Hinata and company as they storm into the fourth season of Haikyuu next year. With brand new challenges coming their way during their journey to becoming the best volleyball team around, now is the perfect time to pick up this Blu-Ray set with the franchise returning next year with a brand new anime season.

Where To Buy: Amazon For $46.63

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Set 4

Taking us into the sleepy town of Morioh, this Blu-Ray set collects the first half of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable. With the second half of the fourth season releasing in January 2020, and Golden Wind beginning its English run on Cartoon Network’s Toonami, what better time than now to get your friends and family into JoJo with the latest Blu-Ray set that follows the adventure of Josuke and his friends as they tangle with Enemy Stands and learn of the terrible deeds of Yoshikage Kira.

Where To Buy: Amazon For $41.99

Dragon Ball Super: Broly

This one can’t be too much of a surprise right? Dragon Ball Super released its most successful film into theaters, with Broly hitting home video with a Blu-Ray that captures the biggest fights that Goku and Vegeta have had so far in the long running franchise. The movie re-introduces Broly into Dragon Ball continuity, giving the legendary Super Saiyan a brand new origin story and a serious power boost. The film also introduces Gogeta into the series proper, creating an opponent that can go blow for blow with the insanely powerful Saiyan.

Where To Buy: Amazon For $19.99

Big O Complete Collection Anniversary Edition

“Cast In The Name Of God, Ye Not Guilty”

As part of the twentieth anniversary, Big O has received a Blu-Ray set that gives you the full adventures of Roger Smith and his mech suit as they try to dispense justice in a futuristic landscape. With the anime seemingly merging the styles of Batman: The Animated Series and Mobile Suit: Gundam, Big O has had a long history thanks in part to Cartoon Network’s Toonami programming block.

Where To Buy: Target For $48.99