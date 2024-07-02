Anime Buy 2, Get 1 Free Deal Hits GameStop: Funko Pops, Statues, Figures, and More

GameStop is running a huge Super Anime Week sale that features a buy 2, get 1 free offer on over 700 items like Funko Pops, S.H. Figuarts figures, Banpresto statues, apparel, accessories, and more. The lineup includes franchises that range from One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen to Sonic the Hedgehog and Godzilla x Kong.

You can shop GameStop’s anime buy 2, get 1 free sale right here while it lasts – which we assume will be through the end of the week. It’s a really great opportunity to stock up, especially if you happen to be a Pro member and can stack extra discounts and perks on top of the offer. That said, we’ve added some helpful links below to get you started.

Speaking of anime Funko Pops, there have been a ton of new releases in recent weeks from the likes of Black Clover, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, Jujutsu Kaisen, Chansaw Man and more. A list of some of these new releases and where to get them can be found below.