Chainsaw Man Funko Pop Figures Are Finally Here

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Chainsaw Man anime and manga adaptations have been hugely successful, which makes the lack of Funko Pops based on the franchise rather puzzling. After all, Funko is all about anime right now, and Pop figures based on properties like Jujutsu Kaisen and Dragon Ball just keep on coming. Whatever the reason for the delay, Chainsaw Man Funko Pops are finally here, and it's a big wave with figures of Chainsaw Man, Aki, Denji, Makima, Pochita and Power up for grabs.

A full breakdown of the first Chainsaw Man Funko Pop wave can be found below. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+) and here on Amazon now. Note that YouTooz previously released some pretty outstanding Chainsaw Man vinyl figures and plush, and you can check those out right here at EE as well.

What's Next for Chainsaw Man?

If you wanted to check out more of Chainsaw Man right now, you can find the newest chapters of the manga with either Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library or Shueisha's MangaPlus service. The anime franchise is also continuing not with a second season of the TV series, but its first feature film instead. Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc has yet to announce a release window, date, staff or cast as of the time of this publication. But what has been confirmed is the fact it will be adapting the Bomb Devil arc from Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga.

If you wanted to catch up with Chainsaw Man's first season to get ready for the new movie, you can now find the anime streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu. They tease the series as such, "Denji is a young boy who works as a Devil Hunter with the 'Chainsaw Devil' Pochita. One day, as he was living his miserable life trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, he got betrayed and killed. As he was losing his consciousness, he made a deal with Pochita, and got resurrected as the 'Chainsaw Man': the owner of the Devil's heart."