New Black Clover Funko Pops Launch With a Chance At a Chase

(Photo: Black Clover Funko Pops )

With Black Clover manga set to wrap up and Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King hitting Netflix last year, fans of Yuki Tabata's series have had a lot to be excited about. You can add a new wave of Funko Pops to that list. Indeed, Funko launched another huge slate of Pop figure releases this week with new anime waves from Black Clover and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero being two of the big headliners. On the Black Clover side, we're getting William, Vanessa, Secre, Magna, and Leopold with Secre offering up the chance at a Chase figure. A full breakdown of the wave can be found below complete with pre-order links. Note that U.S. shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $79+.

The previous Black Clover Funko Pop wave included Asta, Fuegoleon, Julius, Klaus, Mimosa, and more with a Previews Exclusive Fuegoeon added to the list as a 15,000 piece limited edition with glow-in-the-dark flames. You can get your orders in via the links below.

If you are not familiar with Black Clover, you should know the shonen series is one of anime's best underdogs. Despite a rough start, Yuki Tabata's magical series has become a best-selling title under Shonen Jump. The manga has entered its final act, and due to Tabata's fluctuating schedule, the manga has moved to Jump Giga in order to space out new chapter launches. As for its anime, Black Clover was brought to television by Studio Pierrot, and the show wrapped in 2021 after it caught up with Tabata's manga. So for those wanting to know more about Black Clover, you can read its official synopsis below.

How to Read and Watch Black Clover

If you wanted to catch up with Black Clover's manga now that it's in the midst of its final arc, you can now find the newest chapters as they release with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library and Shueisha's MangaPlus service. Black Clover's anime has yet to announce whether or not it will return someday (though there are reports noting it could come back in a different form), but that also means there's plenty of time to catch up with the over 170 episodes available.

Black Clover's anime is now streaming with Crunchyroll, Netflix (where you can also find the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie), and more, and they tease the anime as such, "In a world where magic is everything, Asta and Yuno are both found abandoned at a church on the same day. While Yuno is gifted with exceptional magical powers, Asta is the only one in this world without any. At the age of fifteen, both receive grimoires, magic books that amplify their holder's magic. Asta's is a rare Grimoire of Anti-Magic that negates and repels his opponent's spells. Being opposite but good rivals, Yuno and Asta are ready for the hardest of challenges to achieve their common dream: to be the Wizard King. Giving up is never an option!"