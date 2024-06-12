Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops Are Definitely Not On Hiatus

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Season 3 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime in development and the manga on a brief hiatus, fans need something to fill the void. Funko is happy to oblige with another large wave of Pop figures that includes a deluxe Gojo and a Pop Moment of Itadori and Todo vs Hanami.

A full breakdown of the new Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pop wave can be found below, and pre-orders for the commons are available now here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping on orders $79+) and here on Amazon. Exclusives are highlighted. If you want more, you can check out this week's huge slate of Funko Pop drops right here.

EXCLUSIVE: Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops – Nobara Kugisaki – Amazon Exclusive

Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops – Nobara Kugisaki – Amazon Exclusive EXCLUSIVE : Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops – Yuji Itadori – Funko Exclusive

: Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops – Yuji Itadori – Funko Exclusive EXCLUSIVE : Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops – Satoro Gojo – GameStop Exclusive



: Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops – Satoro Gojo – GameStop Exclusive Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops (Deluxe) – Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops (Pop Moment) – Itadori and Todo vs Hanam

Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops – Iori Utahime

Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops – Kamo Noritoshi

Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops – Miwa Kasumi

Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops – Momo Nishimiya

Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops – Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops – Ultimate Mechamaru

Last June, ahead of the Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 launch, Funko unveiled the second wave of Pop figures based on the wildly popular Shonen franchise that included a Glow Itadori (Divergent Fist) AAA Anime exclusive and a flocked Panda exclusive. That was followed by a Ryomen Sukuna exclusive back in August and the Kento Nanami glow-in-the dark exclusive in October. Earlier this year, they launched the Jujutsu Kaisen Yuji Itadori With Cursed Doll which depicts Yuji's first day at Tokyo Jujutsu High, facing one of Principal Yaga's cursed dolls. It's an exclusive that you can still get here at Hot Topic while it lasts. Details about previous Jujutsu Kaisen Funko Pops can be found below.

When Is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Coming Out?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 has been announced to be in the works, but has yet to announce a concrete release date or window as of the time of this writing. The anime will be kicking off with the Culling Game arc from Gege Akutami's original manga series, which continues the stretch of wild fights with even wilder powers seen in Season 2. If you wanted to catch up with Jujutsu Kaisen now that Season 3 is on the way, you can find the first two seasons of the TV anime and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease the anime as such, "Yuji Itadori is a boy with tremendous physical strength, though he lives a completely ordinary high school life. One day, to save a classmate who has been attacked by curses, he eats the finger of Ryomen Sukuna, taking the curse into his own soul. From then on, he shares one body with Ryomen Sukuna. Guided by the most powerful of sorcerers, Satoru Gojo, Itadori is admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High School, an organization that fights the curses... and thus begins the heroic tale of a boy who became a curse to exorcise a curse, a life from which he could never turn back."