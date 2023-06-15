Anime Expo 2023 Announces Stacked Guests of Honor List

This year's Anime Expo is only a few weeks from hitting Los Angeles and the contention has quite a few "Guests of Honor" that have been announced. Taking place from July 1st to the 4th in California, the event has revealed its full list for its guests of honor, covering the anime industry, comic book industry, and many other mediums. If you're looking for one of the biggest anime conventions of the year, Anime Expo has you covered.

Earlier this year, Anime Expo revealed that the voice of Bleach's Ichigo Kurosaki, Masakazu Morita, would be arriving in the States. The convention is also touting some big premieres such as The First Slam Dunk, Undead Unluck, Delicious in Dungeon, and more. With company likes Crunchyroll, Netflix, and more in attendance, the anime field is fairly covered for the event.

Anime Expo 2023 – Guest of Honor List

Acky Bright – Manga artist and illustrator who has worked for DC Comics, Hasbro, and BMW

Atsushi Ohkubo – Creator of hit manga "Soul Eater" and "Fire Force"

Hirotaka Kobayashi – The voice of Mammon in Obey Me! Nightbringer

Hiroyuki Seshita – Director of many CG animation films, including "Knights of Sidonia" and "BLAME!." His next film is "GAMERA -Rebirth-" (2023).

Jin – Versatile artist and creator, working as a composer, lyricist, novelist, and scriptwriter for manga adaptations and anime.

Kafka Asagiri – Author and creator of Bungo Stray Dogs

Kazuaki Terasawa – Director of "The Ancient Magus' Bride: The Boy from the West and the Knight of the Blue Storm"

Kazutaka Kodaka – Scenario writer for Master Detective Archives: RAIN CODE. Manga artist, novelist, and anime screenwriter.

Kazuya Yamashita – The voice of Lucifer in Obey Me! Nightbringer

Kohei Tokuoka – Chief Animation Director for "The Ancient Magus' Bride SEASON 2"

Koichi Naruse – Animation producer for "The Ancient Magus' Bride SEASON 2"

Kotaro Takata – Creator of Hallelujah Overdrive, currently working on the Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead series

Kyohei Yaguchi – The voice of Beelzebub in Obey Me! Nightbringer

Masahiko Minami – President and Producer of BONES INC. Formerly at Sunrise

Masakazu Morita – Voice actor for Tidus in "Final Fantasy X," and currently stars as Ichigo Kurosaki in BLEACH

Miura Ayme – The voice of Asmodeus in Obey Me! Nightbringer

Satoshi Kada – The voice of Leviathan in Obey Me! Nightbringer

Satoshi Onishi – The voice of Belphegor in Obey Me! Nightbringer

Shinya Sumi – The voice of Satan in Obey Me! Nightbringer

Takayuki Hirao – Director of "Pompo the Cinephile," "The Garden of Sinners" and the TV anime "GOD EATER"

Toshihiro Kawamoto – Animator, Character Designer who worked on "Urusei Yatsura," "Cowboy Bebop," "Noragami," and "Blood Blockade Battlefront"

YOKO TARO – President of Bukkoro, game creator, manga author, and playwright. Creator of "KamiErabi GOD.app."

YOSHIKI – Composer, classically-trained pianist, rock drummer, and the leader of the rock groups X JAPAN and THE LAST ROCKSTARS.

Yoshitaka Amano – Artist and character designer, internationally acclaimed for his unique art style and notable works such as the Final Fantasy series

Yusuke Kozaki – Nintendo / Pokemon Go Character Designer

