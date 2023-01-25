Anime Expo 2023 Registration Is Now Open

It's that time of year again! Anime Expo 2023 has opened registration for guests at last. If you plan to attend the event this summer in Los Angeles, you better head over and nab a pass fast as Anime Expo is likely to sell out before too long!

This week marks the start of registration for Anime Expo 2023 as you can find here. Right now, general registration is open for guests interested in four-day or one-day passes. The badge prices range anywhere from $40 to $145 USD, and there are reduced rates available for those in the military.

If you are not familiar with Anime Expo, the event is the biggest anime convention in the United States, and it is growing year after year. Founded in July 1992, the event has grown by leaps with more than 100,000 attendees gathering each summer. Last year marked the convention's first in-person event following the pandemic, and the guest count exploded following anime's boost since 2020. So of course, you can expect the event to be wild this summer.

At this point, no guests have been announced for Anime Expo 2023. In the past few years, the convention has attracted incredible talent from Japan including Yuki Kaji, Hiroshi Seko, Rica Matsumoto, Mamoru Miyano, and more. The event has also hosted a number of world premieres for trailers and series including Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution, and more. Hopefully, 2023 will have a solid line-up, so fans can go ahead and get their passes now before all the bundles sell out.

