Netflix Anime Panel Announced For Anime Expo

This year’s Anime Expo is slated to arrive next month, promising some big guests and events that will foreshadow major things to come in the medium. With the creator of Vinland Saga, the voice of Bleach’s Ichigo Kurosaki, and several other major players in the anime game are confirmed to hit Los Angeles in July, Netflix has announced that it will be attending the convention as well. Hinting at some new info regarding the streaming service’s biggest anime properties, it’s clear that the anime streaming wars will continue for quite some time.

Netflix has been making a name for itself in recent years when it comes to the anime world. Recently, the streaming platform was the exclusive place to catch JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, to say nothing of fan-favorite series such as Devilman: Crybaby, The Seven Deadly Sins, Record of Ragnarok, and Baki The Grappler. One of the most highly anticipated releases in the anime world this summer is the first Black Clover movie, Black Clover: Sword Of The Wizard King, which will bring Asta and company back following the end of the anime series. In coming to Anime Expo, Netflix has confirmed it will be touching on some major properties.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix’s Anime Expo Appearance

Netflix took the opportunity to announce that it will have a panel on Saturday, July 1st at Anime Expo to cover some of its biggest anime properties. The list, at present, includes the final season of Beastars, the new pocket monster anime dubbed Pokemon Concierge, Pluto, and the live-action adaptation of Zom 100: Bucket List of The Dead. With both anime originals and live-action adaptations set to hit the streaming service in the near future, this will be a panel to keep an eye on.

https://twitter.com/NetflixAnime/status/1666973489017012224?s=20

Prior to Anime Expo, Netflix is set to bring back its digital event known as “Tudum”. While none of the properties hyped for Anime Expo have been mentioned in the upcoming event, anime fans are anxious on word for what has been confirmed in One Piece’s live-action series, along with Avatar: The Last Airbender. Needless to say, Netflix has a lot in terms of anime announcements for 2023.

Which Netflix anime property are you most looking forward to learning more about at Anime Expo? What has been your favorite Netflix anime original to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Netflix.