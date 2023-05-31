One Piece Announces Episode 1000 Dub Premiere at Anime Expo

It looks like One Piece is getting ready to make history. While the show carries on with its Wano Country climax in Japan, the anime's dub is moving differently in America. In fact, the show is nearing its 1000th episode, and Anime Expo just confirmed it will be hosting the dub premiere of episode 1000 with One Piece fans around the country.

"Get ready to celebrate the historic 1000th episode of One Piece live & in-person," the event shared earlier today in a special announcement. "Catch the World Premiere of the new English dub for EP. 1000 on July 2nd during Anime Expo featuring giveaways, autograph signings, a live drawing, Q&A with animators and more!"

Get ready to celebrate the historic 1000th episode of #ONEPIECE live & in-person!

Catch the World Premiere of the new English dub for EP. 1000 on July 2nd during Anime Expo featuring giveaways, autograph signings, a live drawing, Q&A with animators and more! #TOEIANIMEAX2023 pic.twitter.com/VYPI1SmEyR — Anime Expo (@AnimeExpo) May 31, 2023

As you can see, the dub event will go down on July 2nd at 6:00pm PST. The four-hour event will be welcome to all ages and cost nothing for those able to attend. Housed at The Grammy Museum, this event will have all sorts of events available for attendees and ultimately showcase episode 1000 to dub audiences.

Of course, the One Piece anime is well beyond episode 1000 in Japan. The show reached the milestone over a year ago, but even still, One Piece episode 1000 is worth rewatching time and again. Toei Animation spared no expense with the milestone episode, and if we are being honest, the studio has treated all of the Wano Country saga as such. One Piece has been a must-watch for a few years now thanks to the arc, and its climax has pushed Toei Animation's staff to new heights.

If you are not caught up with One Piece, you can find the dub streaming on Funimation as well as Hulu. The Japanese dub is putting out episodes weekly through Crunchyroll as usual. And for manga readers, the hit manga is ongoing with new chapters dropping weekly through Manga Plus or the Shonen Jump app. Creator Eiichiro Oda kickstarted the manga's final act some months ago, and there is plenty to go before Luffy's adventure closes. There has never been a better time to check out One Piece, so you might want to check it out ASAP!

What do you think about One Piece's big event at Anime Expo? Will you be able to attend the premiere? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.