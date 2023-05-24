Bleach: Ichigo's Voice Actor to Make U.S. Appearance at Anime Expo

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Arc is set to make its dynamic return this summer, as Ichigo Kurosaki prepares to take the fight back to the Wandenreich. With the Soul Society licking their wounds following the bloody first batch of episodes, voice actor Masakazu Morita has returned to the role of Ichigo for the long-awaited comeback of the Soul Society. Now, to help in celebrating the shonen franchise, Morita has been announced as a guest of honor for this year's Anime Expo, hitting Los Angeles this summer.

Morita has been voicing Ichigo Kurosaki for quite some time, and even though Bleach's anime has been on hiatus for a number of years, mobile games and other ancillary projects have allowed the voice actor to return to the substitute Soul Reaper more than once. On top of his prolific take on the Shinigami, Masakazu might also be best known for some of his other roles in the anime game. Morita has taken on roles such as Dragon Ball Super's Whis, Shaman King's Mosuke, One Piece's Marco, and Seiya from Knights of the Zodiac. On the video game front, Morita might be best known for his role as Tidus in Final Fantasy X and the other games that see the Blitzball player make an appearance.

Morita's Trip To North America

This year's Anime Expo will take place in Los Angeles, California, from July 1st to the 4th. Aside from welcoming the voice of Ichigo Kurosaki, this year's Anime Expo will also house the North American premiere of the popular anime movie, "The First Slam Dunk", which has been pulling in some serious profits at the box office in Japan and around the globe. Those attending the event will have a few opportunities to hear more from Masakazu Morita.

Masakazu Morita is coming to #AX2023 as a Guest of Honor! Masakazu Morita made his voice acting debut in 2001 as Tidus in the video game “Final Fantasy X,” and currently stars as Ichigo Kurosaki in "BLEACH".

Here's how Anime Expo shared the news that Morita will be a part of their event, detailing which panels the voice actor will be a part of, "We are excited to announce voice actor Masakazu Morita as an AX2023 Guest of Honor! Masakazu Morita made his voice acting debut in 2001 as Tidus in the video game "Final Fantasy X," and currently stars as Ichigo Kurosaki in "BLEACH". Catch Masakazu Morita in these panels!"

