Anime Fans Share Their Favorite "Calm Before The Storm" Moments

By Evan Valentine

The term "Calm Before The Storm" represents moments in stories, or in real life, where you can hear a pin drop before a giant event, good or bad, is about to take place, and fans of the medium of anime are sharing their favorite examples of these moments throughout some of the biggest series from Naruto: Shippuden to Attack On Titan to Fullmetal Alchemist! The stories of the world of anime have given us more memorable moments than we can count, and it's clear that animated series are still going to have a number of surprises in store in the future!

What is your favorite "calm before the storm" moment in the medium of anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the the biggest moments of your favorite series!

Look Out For That Umbrella!

prevnext

Your Name, Our Heart

prevnext

Seven Deadly Sins (Of Animation)

prevnext

A Recent Calm Before The Storm In Konoha

prevnext

Fire Force Terror

prevnext

This Ends Poorly

prevnext

The Start Of The Stone World

prevnext

"Griffith Did Nothing Wrong"

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of