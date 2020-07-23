Anime Fans Share Their Favorite "Calm Before The Storm" Moments
The term "Calm Before The Storm" represents moments in stories, or in real life, where you can hear a pin drop before a giant event, good or bad, is about to take place, and fans of the medium of anime are sharing their favorite examples of these moments throughout some of the biggest series from Naruto: Shippuden to Attack On Titan to Fullmetal Alchemist! The stories of the world of anime have given us more memorable moments than we can count, and it's clear that animated series are still going to have a number of surprises in store in the future!
Anime Moments before disaster pic.twitter.com/rxYcGebNLe— ❄️ Izuku ❄️ (@izukuuu_shonen) July 23, 2020
What is your favorite "calm before the storm" moment in the medium of anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the the biggest moments of your favorite series!
Look Out For That Umbrella!
Still gives me nightmares 😬🤣 pic.twitter.com/mF3t1YXgMT— asta.liodas (@_astaliodas_) July 23, 2020
Your Name, Our Heart
I hated this one so much..😑— Alaa Abusafat🌙°¤ (@alaa_abusafat) July 23, 2020
She really died..😭😭 pic.twitter.com/3yerIh4PVN
Seven Deadly Sins (Of Animation)
A Recent Calm Before The Storm In Konoha
ah shit here we go again pic.twitter.com/ENDj1FzaBN— HyperWhirl (@PowerGamingYT) July 23, 2020
Fire Force Terror
This Ends Poorly
The Start Of The Stone World
Before After pic.twitter.com/em5VITjsaB— EREN YEAGER (@Subjectsof_ymir) July 23, 2020
"Griffith Did Nothing Wrong"
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.