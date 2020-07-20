HBO Max Announces New Crunchyroll Anime for August 2020

HBO Max has been busy since its debut, and the streaming service is catering to anime fans with each change it makes. Ever since the platform launched, fans have had access to top anime through Crunchyroll along with most of Studio Ghibli's library. And with August getting ready to roll in, fans can prepare to watch even more anime on HBO Max thanks to some newly announced additions.

Recently, Crunchyroll confirmed a slew of new series would be joining HBO Max starting in August. A total of five anime are joining the streaming service on August 4, and they range from classics like Inuyasha to genre-bending hits such as Puella Magi Madoka Magica.

If you want to know more about these upcoming picks, you can check out their official descriptions below:

About “ALDNOAH.ZERO” - Humanity has clearly split into two and currently there is no way these groups will once again unite. Humanity celebrates this transient time of peace as they slowly dismiss from their minds the scars their ancestors bore in the past. No one realized that with one little push their world can fall to its destruction.

About “Inuyasha” - Kagome Higurashi, an average ninth grader, gets pulled into an ancient well by a demon, bringing her 500 years in the past to a feudal era. There she meets Inuyasha, a half-demon who seeks the Shikon Jewel to make himself a full-fledged demon. With Inuyasha and new friends, Kagome's search for the Jewel of Four Souls begins.

About “Mob Psycho” - Kageyama Shigeo, a.k.a. "Mob," is a boy who has trouble expressing himself, but who happens to a powerful esper. Mob is determined to live a normal life and keeps his ESP suppressed, but when his emotions surge to a level of 100%, something terrible happens to him!

About “The Promised Neverland” - The one adored as the mother is not the real parent. The people living here together are not actual siblings. The Gracefield House is where orphaned children live. An irreplaceable home where 38 siblings and Mom live happy lives, even with no blood relations. However, their everyday life suddenly came to an abrupt end one day...

About “Puella Magi Madoka Magica” - She has a loving family and best friends, laughs and cries from time to time… Madoka Kaname, an eighth grader of Mitakihara middle school, is one of those who lives such a life. One day, she had a very magical encounter. She doesn't know if it happened by chance or by fate yet. This is a fateful encounter that can change her destiny- This is a beginning of the new story of the magical witch girls-

