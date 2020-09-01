Anime Franchises With Delays That Are Killing The Fans

Throughout the medium of anime, there are certain series that have had to take a big pause, or a series of pauses, in order for the creators to either catch up with release schedules or simply because the mangakas have found themselves pulled away from their series for various reasons, but we wanted to take the opportunity to break down some of the biggest hiatuses in the world of anime and manga that still has fans reeling. From the likes of Hunter x Hunter to Berserk, fans are chomping at the bit for some of their favorite series to not only continue, but finish out their stories! What anime hiatus is breaking your heart the most? Do you think we'll see the end of the likes of Hunter x Hunter in our lifetimes? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of anime delays!

Vagabond (Photo: Viz Media) This story of swords and bloodshed has been a fan favorite among many manga fans, which is why the extended hiatus of Vagabond has been that much more heartbreaking. With the series' last chapter releasing in 2015, there are currently no plans to bring the adventures of Miyamoto Musashi back for fans waiting to see how the bloody tale will be brought to its end and considering the quality of the franchise, more is the pity. prevnext

Hunter x Hunter (Photo: Madhouse) When a list like this is put together, it's usually thanks in part to Hunter x Hunter and the almost two year delay when it comes to the last chapter that was released is still plunging many knives into the hearts of fans who have been following the adventures of Gon closely. The manga's last chapter was released in November of 2018 in Chapter 390 and with no sign of the next installment even being hinted at, fans are left to wonder if we'll ever see this world of hunters return in the future. prevnext

Berserk (Photo: Young Animal) Berserk USED to have some serious issues with delays as creator Kentaro Miura would take a decent amount of time between each chapter of the manga. With the series having run for decades, fans are dying to see just how the story that gave us Guts, Griffith, and the Band of the Hawk will finally wrap its long running story. With the latest chapter of the series dropping earlier this summer, the current release date of the next installment of the black swordsman is as of yet unknown but it definitely seems as if Miura is working to make sure we eventually get an ending! prevnext

Dragon Ball Super (Anime) (Photo: Toei Animation) Where is Dragon Ball Super? While the manga for the series has been chugging along at a steady pace, with the story currently following the battle against Moro, the anime has been out of action since the finale of the Tournament of Power arc. While it's understandable that the anime would take some time to let the manga create more source material, it's shocking that we haven't heard any new information about, arguably, the most popular anime series currently running potential return. While Super Dragon Ball Heroes gives us plenty of Saiyan brawls, fans are still left wondering when the main series will return! prevnext