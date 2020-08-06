Current Hunter x Hunter Hiatus Breaks Record to Become Manga's Longest

✖

Hunter x Hunter remains a favorite with fans despite its ongoing hiatus. Creator Togashi Yoshihiro has been upfront with fans about how his strained health requires him to take breaks from the manga. But as of this weekend, Hunter x Hunter will break its own record as its current hiatus becomes its longest one to date.

As reported by WSJ_manga, Hunter x Hunter will break its hiatus record this weekend when Weekly Shonen Jump puts out a new chapter. The issue will not contain any updates on Gon or the gang, but its lack of content will push Hunter x Hunter towards its new longest-lasting hiatus yet. This new record beats out a previous one that the manga set between 2014 and 2016.

To break things down, Hunter x Hunter went on hiatus this most recent time at the very end of 2018. The first issue of 2019 did not contain Hunter x Hunter, and that trend has carried on ever since. After this weekend, the manga will have missed out on 81 consecutive issues of Weekly Shone Jump, and that shadows the previous record of 80 consecutive issues.

HUNTERxHUNTER has officially broken its hiatus record. Being the series absent from Issue 36/37, and being also absent from the upcoming Issue 38, the series has reached a total of 81 issues on hiatus since Isue 1 2019, breaking the previous record from 2014 to 2016. — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) August 6, 2020

At this time, there is no word on Hunter x Hunter returning. Some fans aren't sure the comeback will ever happen given Yoshihiro's health. The beloved creator has famously grappled with severe back pain, and Yoshihiro admits the injury is aggravated when drawing. Fans would much rather the artist prioritize his health above his manga, so there is no telling when (or if) Gon's journey will ever come to a close.

Did you think this ongoing hiatus would last this long? Do you think Hunter x Hunter will return this year? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

